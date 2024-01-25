OFFERS
Mercedes-Benz' is getting into an unusual new venture aimed for its discerning customers

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 25, 2024 9:31 p.m.

On first thought, the name Mercedes evokes thoughts about cool, elegant cars like the luxurious S-Class sedan or the or the large, rugged G-Glass, or G-Wagon SUV. 

Said cars are comfortable to drive and to ride in, but, a new joint venture allows those with the means to be able to live in such luxury. 

Mercedes-Benz' newest luxury offering is a sleek, glass covered 65-story residential tower located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates called Mercedes-Benz Places Binghatti. 

Standing at a striking 1,118 feet tall, the Benz in the sky is around the same height as the Brooklyn Tower and 53 West 53 in New York City. The recently revealed supertall structure is a joint venture between the German luxury automaker and Dubai-based real estate developer Binghatti — the same developer behind Bugatti's Dubai high-rise. 

In a statement, the two companies say that the structure's intention is to "merge the worlds of automotive and architecture" for what they call a "holistic, connected, and desirable luxury living experience.”

"By launching Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai, we are breaking new ground by seamlessly integrating the world of Mercedes-Benz into the living environments of our customers and prospects," Mercedes-Benz Group AG Marketing & Sales Board Member said in a statement. "Our collaboration with Binghatti Properties unites expertise and trust, pioneering a real-estate experience that embodies our shared passion for innovation." 

Located in downtown Dubai, the building features 150 "meticulously crafted" two to four bedroom residences and five penthouses that offer uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa. 

Details are sparse about specific details of the units, but photos and videos posted by attendees of the reveal event on Instagram show that initial renderings of the building's units show that it features lavish, modern furnishings. In a statement, the companies said that the building will also have "mixed-use facilities," such as restaurants, sports & wellness zones, lounges, non-automotive retail, exhibition spaces and parking. 

Additionally, the developers noted that key holders will also have access to a "spectrum of advanced and innovative mobility solutions," such as communal bike and scooter sharing, EV chargers, automated valet parking and chauffeur services for those who prefer to be a passenger.

Ground breaking for Mercedes-Benz Places Binghatti is slated for later this year. 

