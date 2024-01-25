Las Vegas Strip popular rock band headliner extends its residency

Las Vegas Strip headliner residencies are often extended by popular demand as shows in an engagement sell out.

Those residency extensions can amount to a couple of new dates to dozens of shows. Classic entertainers who visitors can expect to always be playing on the Strip include 1970s superstar singer Barry Manilow, 1970s teen idol Donny Osmond, and iconic Vegas headliner, known as Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton.

Popular 1970s superstar singer Barry Manilow began his long-running residency at the Westgate Las Vegas in February 2005 and continues to perform sellouts in the International Theater where Elvis Presley opened the hotel casino in 1969 when it was known as the International Hotel, before becoming the Las Vegas Hilton, then Westgate.

Barry Manilow extended his endless Vegas residency

After 18 years of performing at the Westgate, the "Copacabana" singer broke Elvis Presley's record of 636 sold out shows at the venue on the weekend of Sept. 23, 2023. Manilow has not said when he plans to end his run at the Westgate, as his residency has been extended through 2024.

Donny Osmond launched his solo residency at Harrah's Showroom in August 2021 and in summer 2023 extended his engagement for 55 more shows beginning Jan. 23 and ending May 11, 2024. No word yet on whether the residency will be extended further.

Wayne Newton, who began performing in Las Vegas as a teenager in the 1950s, signed on as a headliner at the Flamingo in 1963. The legendary singer performed in several casinos in Vegas over the years and returned to the Flamingo in 2019. Newton, 81, continues his "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo Las Vegas until June 2024.

Superstar singer Adele opened her 24-show “Weekends With Adele” residency at the Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, 2022 and later added 10 shows to the engagement for a total of 34. Then in March 2023, Adele extended her residency at the Colosseum for 34 more dates, running from June 16, 2023, to Nov. 4, 2023, for a total of 68.

Adele's residency was so popular and she was having such a good time that she extended the engagement by 32 more dates from Jan. 19, 2024, through June 15, 2024, to make it an even 100 shows. Adele said on her website that those 32 dates would be "the final shows."

The Killers, who make their home in Las Vegas, scheduled an eight-show residency at Caesars Entertainment's Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip from Aug. 14 through Aug. 30, 2024, Caesars said in a Jan. 23 statement. Presale tickets went on sale Jan. 24, and the general public sale is slated to start Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Pacific through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Brandon Flowers, who leads The Killers, reportedly said he saw Adele's performance at her residency at the Colosseum and was so impressed that he wanted The Killers to play the venue as well.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during Forecastle Music Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 13, 2019 in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) Stephen J&period Cohen&solGetty Images

The Killers extend their Las Vegas Strip residency

For the band's first Las Vegas residency ever, the band says it will perform its debut album "Hot Fuss," which includes The Killers' hits "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me," from start to finish to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the album. The band will likely play their other top hits, such as "When We Were Young," released in 2006, and "Human," released in 2008, as well.

The early ticket sales for The Killers' residency may have been more than the band expected. Because of popular demand, the band has added two more shows to the residency on Labor Day Weekend on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The VIP, Victims Fan Club, Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales for the two new shows begin Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Pacific time with the general public sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

