FAA limits Boeing 737 MAX production as probe continues

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Thursday, January 25.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Markets are reacting to a much better than expected GDP report. The U.S. economy grew at a 3.3 percent pace in the fourth quarter, well above the 2% analysts were anticipating. This is yet another sign of the U.S. economy’s resilience despite inflation and high-interest rates.

Investors are also reacting to earnings from Tesla – the electric vehicle maker slumped after missing Wall Street expectations and warning of slower growth in 2024.

In other news, Boeing has taken another hit in the wake of a door plug blowing out mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines plane. The Federal Aviation Administration now says it will halt Boeing’s planned expansion of its 737 MAX aircraft. The FAA sent a clear message to Boeing, with Administrator Mike Whitaker saying, "Let me be clear: This won’t be back to business as usual for Boeing. We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this process are resolved." Boeing said it will cooperate fully and transparently with the FAA.

However, the company did receive a bit of good news. The FAA announced it has approved inspection instructions for MAX 9 planes - meaning airlines that have been forced to ground the aircraft since early January will soon be able to return them to service.

Meanwhile, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun took to Capitol Hill this week to discuss his company’s issues. He told reporters, "I’m here today in the spirit of transparency and to answer all their questions because they have a lot of them."

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.