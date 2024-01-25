Bill Simmons gives a hilarious suggestion for Doc Rivers' ESPN replacement

Doc Rivers' decision to return to the NBA has the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks had some collateral damage.

In August, ESPN had signed the former NBA Coach of the Year to become one of the color commentators for its lead NBA broadcast group alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke. Rivers was also filing in some big shoes as ESPN let go of Breen's former partners — Jeff Van Gundy and Marc Jackson — who together called fifteen NBA Finals games for ESPN/ABC.

Breen and Burke already bid farewell to Rivers on the Wednesday night ESPN broadcast of the game between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. A Front Office Sports report indicated that that ESPN could decide to have the two continue as a duo instead of finding a replacement for Rivers.

But another spot that might need a Rivers replacement is actually with The Ringer and its flagship show, "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

Simmons, the founder of The Ringer, has rotating guests for his podcast, and Rivers has been one of the staples over the last few months since he left coaching for the media.

"I've grown to love Doc," Simmons said on his podcast on Tuesday when it had yet to be confirmed that Rivers was returning to the NBA coaching ranks.

The relationship between the two is particularly fascinating after years of them taking shots at one another. The outspoken Simmons is unabashedly a fan of the Boston Celtics, the team that Rivers coached to a championship in 2008. But Simmons had been very critical of Rivers, which resulted in them butting heads throughout the years.

That has obviously turned around recently with Rivers' frequent commentary on Simmons' show — and Rivers son, Austin, also hosts a podcast on The Ringer Podcast Network

But with Rivers back to coaching — and it was reported on Thursday morning that Rivers' contract with the Bucks goes until 2027 — Simmons noted on the Tuesday episode of his show that both he and ESPN needed to find a replacement for him.

And he joked about the perfect candidate, someone who like Rivers, is a successful coach that also found success in the media in the past.

"I guess I need Steve Kerr to quit," Simmons said sarcastically.

Kerr is currently the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, and has held that role since 2014 when he, ironically, replaced Mark Jackson. He was previously a commentator for TNT's NBA broadcasts in the early 2010s before he took over as the Warriors' coach.

Despite the overall success, Kerr and the Warriors have had a tumultuous season dealing with injuries, underperforming players, and numerous suspensions for Draymond Green, one of the core players of their championship runs. The team sits as 12th in the Western Conference with a disappointing 19-22 record.

Simmons clearly, though jokingly, recognized this and made the pitch to Kerr, both for his sake and for ESPN.

"I need Steve Kerr to basically say, 'I've had it with coaching. I'm going to take a step back.' Steve Kerr takes over Doc's seat with Doris and Mike Breen, and takes over his spot on my podcast. Winner everywhere! Come on, Steve Kerr. You don't want to deal with Draymond anymore, just come to the media side again!"

For what it's worth, Kerr is on the final year of his contract as the Warriors coach, and the general manager who hired him, Bob Myers, is now a commentator for ESPN.

