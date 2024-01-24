Worship News: Jan. 25, 2024

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Jan. 25, 2024:

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Shira, Parashat BeShallach” Jan. 27. Beit Torah (onetorah.org) discusses singing gratitude for being saved and watching out for Amalek. Kabbalat Shabbat Zoom Friday 5 p.m. MST. Free 5784 Calendars, cotton masks! Contact for details, consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org. You CAN become better. With the Savior’s help, you CAN overcome sin, weaknesses, habits, and addictions that once held you back. You CAN become more charitable, forgiving, humble, and patient than before. This process of becoming more Christlike will help you on the path back to live with God again.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Join us Sunday’s for worship at 9:30 a.m. Followed with coffee and fellowship and then at 11 a.m. there is an adult Bible study. Tuesday at 10 a.m. we offer another adult bible study. And on Friday’s we have a Women’s bible study.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s message: “The Misunderstood Practice” Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org. “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org or 928-910-1909. 10 a.m. Blended Communion Worship Theme: “The Authority of Christ.” 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and “Closer Look.” 4 p.m. Tuesdays: “Galatians.” 9:30 a.m Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and “Unshakable” study by Donna Snow. Midweek Lenten Series: “Be Gracious to Me” begins, 4 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 5:30 p.m. Friday, Friday, Jan. 26 for Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss featuring the TBS choir and MazelTones band. Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious school 9:30 a.m. Sunday and TBS hikes at 2 p.m. For information, call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, 10 a.m. Jan. 28, Rabbi Perlmutter: “Tu B’Shevat.” This Jewish holiday marks the beginning of a “new year” or “birthday” for trees, as they emerge from their winter sleep. What could this mean for us? LGBTQIA+ welcoming. Coffee hour afterwards. prescottuu.org

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of 1 Peter and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Angelology (Angels/Demons/the Spiritual Realm). (Children’s/Youth Ministries: 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.) Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us at 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Sunday School for adults and children offered during both services, and donuts and coffee available between services. This week, hear from Pastor Ryan Lynn. Learn more or watch online (8:30 a.m.) at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. St Luke’s Episcopal Church, an all-inclusive traditional worship services information at slecp.org. Live streaming our 10 a.m. service. “Youth Ministry” 9:10 to 9:50 a.m. If you are interested in being a part of our worship community we invite you to our “Inquirer’s Class” from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 18. 928-778-4499. Worship with us.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 945 Rancho Vista Drive 11 a.m. Joy, Grief and the Living: How to Dance when the World is Ending. What would happen if we choose to meet these end times not with despair but with deeply embodied grief and joy? Speaker: Anna Flurry.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. Jonathan Best special presentation! Join our informal Wednesday night service on Jan. 31 for a special musical presentation from Jonathan Best, founder of Every Body Music. Jonathan has been playing and teaching music around the world for more than 30 years. Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

- Mountain Reformed Church, Worship with Mountain Reformed Church 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. Rev. Dr. Dan Storvick will deliver the message “Does Jesus Really Still Heal?” (Psalm 111, Mark 1:21-28). Special music featuring Coril Prochnow and Melanie McCally in a vocal duet. Please join us for worship! mountainreformed.org

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 S. All are welcome to Chino Valley United Methodist Church 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, worship service with full communion. Be inspired by the message of Pastor Elizabeth LeMaster “Among Your Own People.” Watch live stream at Facebook/CVUMC2 or www.chinovallyumc.org. Remember God Loves You & So Do We!

- Firm Foundation Bible Church 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley. Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Looking for devotion to God’s inerrant Word and commitment to discipling? Check out our web site at FirmFoundationPV.org for who we are and information on our many ministries.

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Dr., Prescott. Sunday services: 8 and 10:30 a.m. Traditional; 9 and 10:30 a.m. Contemporary. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at The Rock (655 Talwatha Dr., Prescott), 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Alliance Bible Church invites you to join us for worship at 9:30 am. this Sunday. We are a Christ-centered, Bible-teaching church and we would love to meet you! This week, Pastor Nate Watson will be sharing how to endure trial well from 2 Corinthians 1:3-11. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Coffee and donuts available at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery available during service. Any questions please call 928-636-4184.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com.

Join us at 10 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship, grow, and serve Christ.

- Prescott United Methodist Church. 505 W Gurley Street. “Travels of (Apostle) Paul: Athens” begins new sermon series by Rev. Dan Hurlbert at Arizona’s oldest Protestant church. Onsite worship services 5 p.m. Saturday, casual; 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, traditional. also online at facebook.com/prescottumc, plus “Prayer Time” 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

- Christview Church, 8766 E Highway 69, Prescott Valley. Come join us at Christview Church, where we focus on Christian discipleship, Christ-centered worship and Biblically based teachings at 10 a.m., Sunday mornings. For more information check out our website at ccpvaz.org or call 928-442-6885. Come, fellowship with us.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, Prescott. Traditional Sunday worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11 a.m. Sunday School for adults at worship hours. Children and Youth at 9:30 a.m. AWANA and Youth Sunday nights at 5 p.m. willowhills.church

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, one service 10 a.m. Jan. 28, celebration meal honoring retirement of organist Cathy Namock. Livestreaming at 10 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group, 1 p.m., Feb. 8, led by Good Samaritan Center chaplain. See website at elcpvaz.org.

- Aglow Prescott Lighthouse, Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott.

- Women of Wisdom, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850.

unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m.

- Living Faith Church, 7225 N. Coyote Springs Road, Prescott Valley. Non-denominational.

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church 150 Fleury St. 928-445-3141.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Build Your Faith Through Biblical Knowledge & Teachings! Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where we welcome those conservative Christians looking to find peace and fulfillment in a warm and caring atmosphere. We are here for you! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, and 4 p.m. Thursdays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- The Church Next Door, 1212 Warrior Way in Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. on Sundays for Bible teaching, worship, and prayer at Trinity Christian School. Pastor Scott is currently teaching through the book of Matthew. Visit our website: churchnextdooraz.com for more information.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Prescott Campus Sunday services: 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m. Prescott Valley Campus: GHMS, 6901 E Panther Path Sunday services: 9:30 & 11 a.m. Birth-4th grade at all services; 5th-8th grade at 11; For more information please go to our website: quadcity.church

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/traditional, 11 a.m. Blended/contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/adult Bible study, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us/ Everyone welcome!

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Ln., Prescott Valley We are a new non-denominational Bible based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Dr., is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds, and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. Services. We’d love to meet you and will welcome you with open arms.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott. Across from the High School baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest Faith based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will Love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow, 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshiped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. Website: prescottorthodox.com.

- St Luke Christian Center Ministries, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, 480-606-8609. pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.