This is why the era of revenge travel is finally over

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Lab-made food cannot be called ‘meat’ or ‘poultry’ Arizona House committee votes Prescott council OKs contract to interview interim city manager candidates First forum hosted for two announced Republican candidates for county superintendent AED seeks $150M, Prescott officials say they acted in good faith Withholding filing and paying obligation deadline approaches Horse ranch has $11,000 in fencing stolen Area closures coming Feb. 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte Catch 22 - Day 10: Man wanted for probation violation on drug charges After 51 years of fighting, abortion in Arizona comes down to next 10 months ‘Night of Class’ is Yavapai College Foundation’s new signature event, Feb. 10

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This is why the era of revenge travel is finally over

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: January 24, 2024 3:36 p.m.

One of the viral terms to spread on the internet over the last two years was "revenge travel." 

Born out of the period when countries slowly started opening up their borders amid vaccination during the covid-19 pandemic, the term is frequently used to describe the long-awaited trip that some people were unable to take during lockdown and the general sense of wanderlust and urgency to move around again after being locked up for many months.

Related: This is why we're still spending an insane amount of money on travel

In its annual 2024 Travel Outlook report, financial advisory firm Deloitte found that TSA traffic was up 12.5% from January to November 2023 in comparison to the same months last year but only 11% of those surveyed said that they were traveling to "make up" for a missed trip.

Two women run toward the water at a beach.

Margaret&periodWiktor&solShutterstock

'Intent to travel' still at an all-time high

"Everybody's been talking about the pent-up demand and revenge travel but what we're seeing is that 2024 is going to benefit from more of a lasting shift and the general prioritization of travel over spending on other goods," Eileen Crowley, who heads Deloitte's U.S. Audit & Assurance Transportation, Hospitality & Services sector, told TheStreet in an interview. "The intent to travel still seems to be to be there so it's a lasting change that people value travel versus buying durable goods."

More Travel:

In proof of these words, the number of Americans who took a trip in which they stayed in paid lodging during the summer months has been rising steadily — from 41% in 2021 to 46% in 2022 and 50% in 2023.

The number of trips taken by the average person has also risen from 2.3 in 2022 to 3.1 now. 

'Laptop luggers' and remote workers also help fuel rise in travel

Among those who are taking trips, there is also a shift in the kinds of things one wants to do while away from home. Crowley and the team behind the report observed an overall increase in interest for "active" vacations. The number of people intending to visit a major attraction during the summer months rose from 42% in 2021 to 49% now while interest in attending a concert or festival also rose from 20% to 25%.

Deloitte also observed similar increases for interest in "active" travel during the colder holiday months.

"When folks do travel, they're really interested not only in destination activities but local offerings like getting immersed in the local activities and understanding where they are, Crowley said.

Another major category identified by Deloitte is the "laptop lugger." The term refers to those who can travel remotely and either lead a transient way of life or squeeze some work into their personal trips. The number of people doing work on a personal trip in order to extend how many days they can stay away rose from approximately one in every five in 2022 to one in every three by 2023.

Corporate travel, meanwhile, has been much slower to pick up as companies re-evaluate the worth of sending employees on trips in the current economy. While leisure travel surpassed pre-pandemic levels many months ago, corporate travel is picking up but was still at 80% of what was seen in 2019 by the end of last year.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: