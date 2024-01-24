Tesla's earnings: Elon Musk insists weak results reflect massive new investmentsTesla's earnings Live: Shares slip after warning of a speedbump in '24

Tesla shares fell 5% after hours Wednesday after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue and earnings and then declined to offer financial guidance for 2024.

While Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report officials conceded that delivery growth will be "noticeably lower" this year, they said, effectively, "not to worry."



Instead, they insisted the rapid growth the electric vehicle company has been known for will rebound when the company is able to launch its the next-generation vehicle to go along with its recently launched Cybertruck.

The first factory for the new plant will be built at its Austin, Texas, complex. Next would be a facility built in Mexico.

During the company's analyst call, CEO Elon Musk said construction for the new Texas plant should start in the latter half of 2025. The new facilities, along with design of the vehicle itself and development of new software and hardware upgrades, will cost perhaps $10 billion.

Can Tesla be the most valuable company?

The vehicle is supposed to be something like a Honda Accord, with Tesla wanting to price it at around $25,000.

Whether the vehicle can achieve that price level or the results Musk is touting is not clear. And even Musk conceded in the analyst call he can be overly optimistic.

The Tesla Cybertruck was supposed to sell for about $35,000. The lowest-price model now starts at $60,000. Better-equipped models can cost $100,000 or more.

And, if the campaign works and the products sell, Musk said, Tesla will emerge as the world's most valuable company.

The company is betting results will improve this year. Cybertruck production and deliveries supposed to ramp up this year.

Musk said the goal is to deliver 250,000 Cybertrucks a year in North America.

A hot stock tumbles

The disclosures came after the company reported the fourth-quarter revenue and earnings miss.

Many analysts and investors didn't buy Musk's insisted the report is anything other than a one-off.

The shares fell below $200 in after-hours trading. The stock has traded under $200 since the end of October. In regular trading, the shares closed at $207.83, down 0.6%, and dropped nearly 6% after hours to $195.50. Tesla shares haven't closed below $200 since Oct. 30, 2023.

While the shares doubled in 2023, they are off 16.4% this year, and they're down 49% from the all-time close of $407.36 in November 2021.

A Tesla vehicle on display.

Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $25.2 billion, missing the Wall Street estimate of $26.6 billion. Earnings were 71 cents a share, down from $1.19 a year ago. The Street estimate was 74 cents.

As important, gross profit margins shrank to 17.8% in the quarter from 23.8% a year ago.

The stock been pressured in recent months by signs buyer enthusiasm in electric vehicle is waning because of high purchase costs and unforeseen repairs.

Earlier this month, Hertz Rent-a-Car said it was selling 20,000 EVs, a third of its total because of high repair costs and falling customer demand.

In addition, there are concerns about range between chargings. And, as Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda noted recently, much of the world doesn't have the electrical infrastructure to support an all-electric-vehicles fleet.

Hybrids, hydrogen-fueled and just plain gas powered vehicles will still be necessary, he said.

In Musk's view, investor are failing to appreciate the potential of the company's massive investments in software and robotics.

One thing it wants to market is a self-driving robotaxi, although some analysts believe, when with artificial intelligence software powering the vehicle, it will be three to 10 years before it comes real.

