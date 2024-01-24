Popular retailer struggling with a growing (and annoying) problem

The rise of social media has the capacity to make or break brands.

For some, apps like Instagram and TikTok have been a boon for business. Luxury suddenly seems attainable — or at the very least, it's more visible. Hacks and budget-friendly items found at common household brands like Target (TGT) - Get Free Report or Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report also have the capacity to go viral. And suddenly a $10 pair of leggings are selling out for months.

Others, though struggle from the rise of social media. It can be difficult to run a brand's social media page and retain relevance among a fickle audience — which is strikingly young compared to the day-to-day shopper at a big box store.

This new way to reach younger people has been both a benefit and a curse for LVMH (LVMHF) - Get Free Report -owned Sephora, which carries hundreds of brands that span a broad range of price points.

The in-house Sephora brand, for example, tends to be more budget friendly and for makeup users who like to buy in bulk or are just starting out. Better to spend $11 on a cerulean blue eyeliner you're not sure suits you, than $40 on the Gucci one.

But some middle-ranged brands carried at the beauty retailer have soared to new heights on social media, particularly TikTok, and younger tweens have created something of a rush to their local Sephora for a chance to experience these brands for themselves.

Sephora has a confounding situation

One of the great things about Sephora is that it allows you to sample and test products on the shelves before buying them. It makes for a highly tactile and interpersonal experience. Suddenly shopping for makeup and personal care products is something you can share with your friends — and followers.

But some shoppers are complaining that tweens flocking to Sephora thanks to TikTok and social media are abusing the perk and making the shopping experience chaotic. The search term "Sephora Kids," has been trending on TikTok for weeks now.

Shoppers are seen at the French multinational personal care and beauty retail brand Sephora store in Madrid. SOPA Images&solGetty Images

"This is very viral, I've been seeing it," one young girl is seen telling her mom filming a TikTok. In her hand, she's holding a nearly $30 face spray intended to reduce redness and calm irritated skin.

"I'm in Sephora right now and I'm going to count how many 10 year-olds I see," an adult TikToker said in a video posted January. "Currently walking past a 10 year old getting her eyebrows done."

She claimed to have seen at least twelve kids, including a group of boys "sticking their fingers in the lipstick."

"I can't even approach the Drunk Elephant counter," she added, saying it was swarmed.

Social media is filled with countless videos telling similar stories.

"I’m not sure if everyone is aware of this, but it has been circulating on TikTok how there are literal CHILDREN going into Sephora, making a mess, and buying products that a ten year old with perfect skin would not need at that age," one Redditor posted, adding, " I have seen kids ruining testers, mixing different testers together, and being flat out rude to these Sephora employees and customers."

Drunk Elephant, which is a brightly-colored skincare line with products typically going for about $38-$90 per item, responded recently by releasing a list of kid-friendly products.

"Yes! Many of our products are designed for all skin, including kids and tweens. First, I would say stay away from our more potent products that include acids and retinols — their skin does not need these ingredients quite yet," the brand wrote on an Instagram post in early December.

Most of the suggested products are still pricey, though budget seems to be the least of many shoppers' concerns these days.