Obituary: Shirley Lynnia Curtis Latulippe

Shirley Lynnia Curtis Latulippe

Shirley Lynnia Curtis Latulippe

Originally Published: January 24, 2024 9:17 p.m.

Shirley Lynnia Curtis Latulippe from Chino Valley, Arizona, died on Jan. 14, 2024 at the age of 69 due to pancreatic cancer at St. Joseph’s hospital. She was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

A Memorial service will be held on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m., at Prescott Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Shirley was a devoted wife of 50 years to her husband Paul, and loving mother to April and Andrew. She worked as a teacher’s aide for years at the Prescott Seventh-Day Adventist School and after that she helped grow and run the Prescott Seventh-Day Adventist Food Pantry for 14 years. She was known for her faith and charity.

Remembrances may be sent to Prescott Seventh-Day Adventist Church Food Bank or donate a unit of blood to the Red Cross.

Information provided by the family.

