Obituary: Roy D. Hayes

Roy D. Hayes died at the age of 68 due to natural causes at Chino Valley, Arizona on Dec. 12, 2023.

Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of ABC Funerals in Chino Valley, Arizona.

The deceased will be best remembered for the following activities and contributions: his hobbies were building models and watching sci-fi movies. He was retired and was of the Christian faith.

The deceased is survived by his mother Clara Barbara (Boggess) Hayes of Roland, OK; one sister, Lynnie Lawrence and Mark of Palmdale, CA; two brothers, Steven Hayes and Lori of Chino Valley, AZ and Joe Hayes of Roland, OK; and several nieces, nephews and alot of friends. He was preceded in death by his father Alfred LeRoy Hayes; and two brothers, Tony Hayes and Richard Hayes.

Information provided by the family.