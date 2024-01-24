Obituary: Jane Wetmore Lichtwardt

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
MatForce to offer free parenting classes beginning Jan. 30 Catch 22 — Day 11: Man wanted for probation violation on pandering charges Joel Hughes, subject of Catch 22 Day 8, captured Catch 22 Day 6 fugitive Armando Juan Gamez now in custody Breaking: Prescott Valley Police on scene of multi-vehicle accident near Valley View Drive Lab-made food cannot be called ‘meat’ or ‘poultry’ Arizona House committee votes Prescott council OKs contract to interview interim city manager candidates First forum hosted for two announced Republican candidates for county superintendent AED seeks $150M, Prescott officials say they acted in good faith Withholding filing and paying obligation deadline approaches

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Jane Wetmore Lichtwardt

Jane Wetmore Lichtwardt

Jane Wetmore Lichtwardt

Originally Published: January 24, 2024 9:09 p.m.

Jane Wetmore Lichtwardt, 97, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2023 at her son’s home in Altadena, California. She and her husband, Gordon Ray Lichtwardt, deceased, were long time residents of Prescott, Arizona. They lived in this high desert community for over 30 years, and Jane was an avid walker and enthusiastic naturalist.

Jane Lichtwardt was born on August 7, 1928 in Dearborn, Michigan. She earned her Fine Arts degree from the University of Michigan, with an emphasis on art history. She expressed her love of art and design throughout her life - achieving success in ceramics, silk screen printing and the textile arts. She served as president and was an active member of the Prescott Art Docents, and briefly taught art education to challenged youth. She is lovingly remembered by her five children and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: