Obituary: Jane Wetmore Lichtwardt

Jane Wetmore Lichtwardt, 97, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2023 at her son’s home in Altadena, California. She and her husband, Gordon Ray Lichtwardt, deceased, were long time residents of Prescott, Arizona. They lived in this high desert community for over 30 years, and Jane was an avid walker and enthusiastic naturalist.

Jane Lichtwardt was born on August 7, 1928 in Dearborn, Michigan. She earned her Fine Arts degree from the University of Michigan, with an emphasis on art history. She expressed her love of art and design throughout her life - achieving success in ceramics, silk screen printing and the textile arts. She served as president and was an active member of the Prescott Art Docents, and briefly taught art education to challenged youth. She is lovingly remembered by her five children and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Information provided by the family.