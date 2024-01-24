Obituary: Bertha C. Tapia

Bertha C. Tapia of Prescott, Arizona, born in Ajo, Arizona passed away on Jan. 22, 2024. Beloved sister of Lucia Vasquez. Widow of Major John R. Tapia, veteran of World War II and Korea.

Graveside services to be held Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, 11:00 a.m., at Mountain View Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

