Netflix Impresses Yet Again - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Netflix's strong earnings report, Dupont facing weak demand in China, 52-week highs for Snowflake Inc., and Freeport McMoRan expecting an increased copper deficit in 2024. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the business of sports media and who's winning and losing in the college football portal. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

