Joel Hughes, subject of Catch 22 Day 8, captured
Originally Published: January 24, 2024 7:04 p.m.
Fugitive Joel Hughes, who was featured on Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, has been captured.
An alert Prescott Valley police officer noticed Hughes walking down the street.
Having knowledge that Hughes was wanted on outstanding felony warrants, and was a Catch 22 fugitive, the officer arrested him without incident.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
