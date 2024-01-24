Ford announces a massive recall involving one of its most popular vehicles

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the most recalls issued by any automaker in 2023 was Ford (F) - Get Free Report with 58 recalls affecting more than 6.1 million vehicles.

But as the calendar changes into a new year, another big recall is in the books for the Blue Oval – this one affecting a very popular family vehicle.

A Ford Explorer at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant. Chicago Tribune&solGetty Images

In a statement released on Jan. 24, Ford and the NHTSA announced a recall of more than 1.8 million 2011-2019 model year Explorer SUVs. According to the regulators, certain parts of the A-pillar trim – the plastic parts that hide the metal on the sides of the windshield, are not properly attached to the car due to "improper assembly and repair."

As a result, said parts run the risk of falling off while driving and can pose a risk to other motorists.

The recall comes after the NHTSA opened an investigation into the issue in January 2023 after receiving 164 complaints from owners. According to an NHTSA document, the Blue Oval initially decided against a recall back in 2018, but issued the recall once the regulatory body determined that the issue can pose a safety hazard.

The NHTSA estimates that about 5% of vehicles actually have the defect, but Ford enourages affected customers to contact their dealerships for an inspection.

Ford will begin notifying affected owners via mail in March.

