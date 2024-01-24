Catch 22 Day 6 fugitive Armando Juan Gamez now in custody
Fugitive Armando Juan Gamez, the subject of Day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, has been captured. On Monday, Jan. 22, deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the Prescott Valley area and located Gamez. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County, and had multiple warrants for drugs, weapons, aggravated assault and armed robbery per domestic violence.
Acting on a tip, the deputies located Gamez and took him into custody without incident. Gamez is now in custody at the Yavapai County jail.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
