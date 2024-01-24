Catch 22 — Day 11: Man wanted for probation violation on pandering charges

It’s Day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating fugitive William Wilson.

Wilson was found guilty of four counts of conspiracy to commit pandering on July 24, 2019. The court suspended imposition of sentence and placed Wilson on standard probation for a period of three years, commencing upon release from the Arizona Department of Corrections for other offenses. Wilson was released from AZDOC on Sept. 22, 2022, and placed on three years of standard probation.

On Aug. 16, 2023, it was discovered that Wilson had been arrested in Maricopa County for drug possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Wilson has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation and a valid warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for his arrest.



Wilson is 28 years old, 5-foot-9, and 180 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his chest and stomach. Wilson has a prior address in Dewey and Phoenix, Arizona.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Wilson could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.