An Amazon sheet set with 255,000+ perfect ratings that ‘transformed’ shoppers’ sleep is on sale for $35

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Lab-made food cannot be called ‘meat’ or ‘poultry’ Arizona House committee votes Prescott council OKs contract to interview interim city manager candidates First forum hosted for two announced Republican candidates for county superintendent AED seeks $150M, Prescott officials say they acted in good faith Withholding filing and paying obligation deadline approaches Horse ranch has $11,000 in fencing stolen Area closures coming Feb. 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte Catch 22 - Day 10: Man wanted for probation violation on drug charges After 51 years of fighting, abortion in Arizona comes down to next 10 months ‘Night of Class’ is Yavapai College Foundation’s new signature event, Feb. 10

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

An Amazon sheet set with 255,000+ perfect ratings that ‘transformed’ shoppers’ sleep is on sale for $35

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 24, 2024 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s safe to say that nobody wants to sleep under thin, frail sheets. It’s just not comfortable and could even impact your quality of sleep. Instead, toss out your worn-out set and replace it with a highly rated option that’s backed by tons of Amazon shoppers.

The Mellanni Queen Sheet Set has more than 255,000 five-star ratings, with several reviewers admitting to being repeat shoppers because they’re just that good. The four-piece set is marked down to just $35 right now, a 31% discount, and includes everything you need to make your bed a cozy oasis underneath your favorite comforter. The set comes with two pillowcases, one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 16 inches thick. 

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $51) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Each piece is made of soft microfiber fabric that’s machine-washable and resistant to pilling, fading, shrinking, and wrinkling. A reviewer who described the sheets as “pure comfort” said, “they look pristine right out of the dryer,” and added, “No more tedious ironing or dealing with wrinkled sheets after washing. This makes maintaining a clean and neat bed a breeze.”

This sheet set is available in regular sizes (twin, full, queen, king, and California king), and unlike most bedding, it also comes in special sizes like an extra deep pocket twin and a split king set. You can never go wrong with white sheets since they go with everything, but you can also choose from 40 other colors at various price points to match your aesthetic.

If the thousands of perfect ratings aren’t enough to convince you that these sheets are worth every penny, take it from reviewers who can’t stop raving about them. “These sheets and pillowcases have transformed my sleep experience and exceeded all my expectations,” one person wrote.

“No other sheets compare and you’ll become a sheet snob after using these,” another shopper said. “I love climbing into bed and slipping between these sheets! It’s like sleeping on a soft cloud that gently caresses your body.”

At just $35 for the Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, you’re only spending roughly $8.75 apiece, which is cheaper than you’ll find anywhere else. You might want to consider adding more than one set to your cart so you have an extra on hand for laundry day. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: