An Amazon sheet set with 255,000+ perfect ratings that ‘transformed’ shoppers’ sleep is on sale for $35

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s safe to say that nobody wants to sleep under thin, frail sheets. It’s just not comfortable and could even impact your quality of sleep. Instead, toss out your worn-out set and replace it with a highly rated option that’s backed by tons of Amazon shoppers.

The Mellanni Queen Sheet Set has more than 255,000 five-star ratings, with several reviewers admitting to being repeat shoppers because they’re just that good. The four-piece set is marked down to just $35 right now, a 31% discount, and includes everything you need to make your bed a cozy oasis underneath your favorite comforter. The set comes with two pillowcases, one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 16 inches thick.

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $51) at Amazon

Each piece is made of soft microfiber fabric that’s machine-washable and resistant to pilling, fading, shrinking, and wrinkling. A reviewer who described the sheets as “pure comfort” said, “they look pristine right out of the dryer,” and added, “No more tedious ironing or dealing with wrinkled sheets after washing. This makes maintaining a clean and neat bed a breeze.”

This sheet set is available in regular sizes (twin, full, queen, king, and California king), and unlike most bedding, it also comes in special sizes like an extra deep pocket twin and a split king set. You can never go wrong with white sheets since they go with everything, but you can also choose from 40 other colors at various price points to match your aesthetic.

If the thousands of perfect ratings aren’t enough to convince you that these sheets are worth every penny, take it from reviewers who can’t stop raving about them. “These sheets and pillowcases have transformed my sleep experience and exceeded all my expectations,” one person wrote.

“No other sheets compare and you’ll become a sheet snob after using these,” another shopper said. “I love climbing into bed and slipping between these sheets! It’s like sleeping on a soft cloud that gently caresses your body.”

At just $35 for the Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, you’re only spending roughly $8.75 apiece, which is cheaper than you’ll find anywhere else. You might want to consider adding more than one set to your cart so you have an extra on hand for laundry day.