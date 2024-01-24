Amazon's bestselling air purifier with 78,000+ perfect ratings is at its lowest price since Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Changing seasons can cause allergies to flare up for many people, and with weather impacting air quality around the world, now’s as good a time as any to invest in an air purifier to help alleviate the symptoms. Thankfully, you don’t have to pay full price for a quality machine.

Right now, the Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier is the no.1 bestseller at Amazon in the HEPA filter air purifiers category and is on sale at just $85 when you apply the on-page coupon for an additional $15 off—the lowest price it has been since Amazon Prime Day. As one of the most sought-after air purifiers on the market with over 78,000 perfect ratings, it doesn’t go on sale like this very often—or stay in stock for very long when it does—so take advantage while you can.

Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier, $85 (was $100) at Amazon

This specific air purifier is a favorite among thousands of shoppers for its small size and ability to clean the air in a large space within a short amount of time—roughly 12 minutes. Although it only measures 8.7"D x 8.7"W x 14.2"H and can perfectly sit on a side table or dresser, it’s suitable for purifying up to 1,095 square feet, making it ideal for living rooms, kitchens, and larger bedrooms.

It uses a powerful 45W motor paired with 360-degree air intake and a three-stage filtration system to purify as much air as possible from dust, smoke, dander, and pollen. Even the smallest particles like pet odors are captured during the purification process since everything goes through a pre-filter, efficient filter, and activated carbon filter before the air is blown back into the room. (Note that the filter should be replaced at least once every six months to ensure the machine continues to work properly.)

Choose from three fan speeds, set timers, and switch to night mode from the user-friendly LED display at the top. You can even select the “display-off” feature to dim the lights for undisrupted sleep.

Over 40,000 units have been purchased in the past month alone, and we anticipate that to increase now that it’s on major sale. Several five-star reviewers rave that the bestselling air purifier has made a “significant difference” in the air quality inside their homes and others claim it’s the “best purchase” they’ve ever made.

“The Levoit Air Purifier has become an absolute game-changer in our household, providing a breath of fresh, clean air that we all deserve,” one shopper wrote. “If you're battling allergies or have pets, this air purifier is a must-have.”

This deal likely won't last much longer and it's the lowest price it has been since Prime Day last year, so don't wait to add one to your cart.