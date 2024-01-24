A Samsonite suitcase that's durable enough to 'withstand brutal handling' is $67 off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re planning to travel a lot in the new year or are preparing for your next getaway, having proper luggage is essential to making the trip as easy as possible. The last thing you want is for your belongings to get lost, stolen, or damaged along the way, and thankfully, a highly rated piece of luggage is on sale at Amazon.

The Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Checked Medium Suitcase is a whopping $67 off right now, making it just $133 as opposed to $200. Its 24-inch size works well as a checked bag that holds everything you need in one place without being so large that it’s hard to maneuver. The bag only weighs 8.34 pounds, so you don’t have to worry about it being an issue for weight restrictions. It’s perfect for weekend getaways and vacations, especially since it has expandable sides that allow you to pack even more inside. One reviewer said, “you can fit so much in this case, it's crazy!”

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Checked Suitcase, $133 (was $200) at Amazon

Like many suitcases, this one features a hard outer shell, four spinner wheels, an extendable handle, and a TSA lock. Not only do these details make it an easy bag to travel with, but they also ensures your belongings stay safe throughout your trip. The best part? The suitcase comes with a 10-year limited warranty “against defects in materials and workmanship,” meaning if a zipper breaks or the shell cracks, you’ll receive a replacement.

Considering how affordable it is, we aren’t shocked that nearly 20,000 people have given the luggage a five-star rating. After all, $133 for a bag of this size is a steal compared to high-end brands that charge hundreds of dollars for luggage of the same quality. Over 400 shoppers alone described the suitcase as a “durable” option, and some have put it to the test by embarking on international travel. One person wrote, “these suitcases are durable and withstand brutal handling — still looking like new!”

“This 24-inch checked-medium luggage doesn't just hold clothes, it gobbles them up,” another reviewer said. “I packed two weeks' worth of vacation outfits, a hoard of beach towels, three novels, and I'm pretty sure I lost my Chihuahua in there at some point. The hard -shell exterior is tougher than a diamond-coated armadillo.”

Anyone in the market for reliable luggage should consider adding the Samsonite Omni PC 24-inch suitcase to their collection. Now that it’s on sale for $67 off, it’s practically a no-brainer.