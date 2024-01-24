OFFERS
A bestselling heated neck and back massager that shoppers say is a 'symphony of relief' is on sale for $50

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 24, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your New Year’s resolution revolves around getting more exercise, consider buying recovery gear alongside your gym membership. Stretching and tending to sore muscles are important to any workout program, and one way to relieve pain is by using a heated massager. And no, you don’t need to book a professional.

The Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager is the no. 2 bestseller in Amazon’s electric back massagers category and is currently on sale for just $50, which is a steal since it usually retails for $70. Over 40,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating — proving its quality — and more than 10,000 massagers have sold in the past 30 days. It provides heat to your neck or back while gently massaging the muscles with eight kneading nodes to help relieve tension and overall reduce aches and pain. It also doubles as a pillow for ultimate relaxation. 

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager, $50 (was $70) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The user-friendly control panel makes it easy and convenient to switch settings as you use the massager to further customize your experience. It includes a button for power, direction, speed, and heat. Choose from three speed settings and adjust the temperature up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. After 15 minutes of continuous use, it’ll automatically shut itself off as an added safety function. This ensures you’re not overworking muscle groups and prevents the machine from overheating. After all, there’s a good chance you might doze off during a session due to how comfortable and relaxing it is.

The good news is you can take this massage pillow practically anywhere as long as there’s an outlet nearby. Several shoppers say they enjoy using it on the go, and one person claimed it’s a “great accessory for traveling.” It even comes with an AC car adapter so you can reap its benefits while on road trips.

Another person called it a “symphony of relief” and wrote, “say farewell to neck pain and embrace the euphoria of at-home relaxation with the Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager! This magical device has turned my world around, bidding adieu to knots and welcoming pure ecstasy into my life.”

Instead of suffering through the pain of sore muscles, add the Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager to your Amazon cart while it’s just $50. You can thank us later. 

