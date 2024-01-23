You can save up to $3,000 on Samsung TVs like the Frame, Neo QLED and OLED ahead of the big game

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’re just 20 days away from the biggest football game of the year, and whether you’ll be rooting for one of the teams, watching for Usher, or ranking all the commercials, you’ll want a fantastic TV to see it all on.

Luckily, Samsung is making that quest a bit easier with discounts on TVs like the iconic Frame TV, Neo QLED, and OLED models alongside home theater sound systems.

It’s all part of the brand's Super Sunday deal event, and while you can see all of the discounted models here, we’re sharing our favorite deals ahead.

98-inch Q80C QLED TV, $5,000 (was $8,120) at Samsung

If you’re after a giant screen, look no further than Samsung’s massive 98-inch Q80C QLED TV. It’s a staggering $3,000 off at just $5,000, and you’ll score free delivery in just a few days, depending on where you live.

The Q80C is a 4K QLED TV that’s all controlled by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor that handles 4K upscaling, ensuring any content looks its best. The Q80C also features support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, which both increase immersion.

75-inch The Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung

If you’re looking for the most aesthetically-pleasing TV money can buy, consider Samsung’s Frame TV, which keeps the party going before and after the game as it displays your chosen art or photos. It even comes with a super slim wall mount in the box that lets The Frame TV mount flush, just like an actual piece of art.

Samsung’s 2023 Frame TV impresses with excellent visuals and up to 4K resolution for any content. The screen is finished with a special matte coating that blocks reflections to make “art mode” more realistic and eliminate distractions when watching content.

We think the 75-inch is the best of the four discounted models, but you can also save on the 85-inch, 65-inch, and 50-inch Frame TV models. Just remember to use your savings to purchase a Frame Bezel to complete the look of The Frame TV.

50-inch Frame TV, $1,100 (was $1,300) at Samsung

65-inch Frame TV, $1,600 (was $2,000) at Samsung

75-inch Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung

85-inch Frame TV, $3,300 (was $4,300) at Samsung

65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,800) at Samsung

Sure, Samsung’s 2024 Neo QLED TVs were just announced, but that shouldn’t stop you from even looking at the 2023 Neo QLED TV lineup discounts.

Right now, Samsung is taking as much as $2,200 off select models, but we found a rare $1,200 off the 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED model.

It’s perfect for a Super Bowl party since it boasts an anti-glare coating so you can pack all your friends and family in without worrying about sightlines. You also get Samsung’s Tizen smart interface pre-loaded out of the box, which has applications for all the major streaming services, and you can even game through popular services like Xbox Game Pass and Amazon Luna—no console needed.

Whether you need a bigger or smaller TV, you can also save on other Samsung Neo QLED models.

43-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $900 (was $1,200) at Samsung

50-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,100 (was $1,600) at Samsung

65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,800) at Samsung

75-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,200 (was $3,300) at Samsung

85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,600 (was $4,800) at Samsung

83-inch S90C OLED TV, $3,500 (was $5,400) at Samsung

Matching the best discount we tracked on Samsung’s S90C OLED TV in 2023, you can save $1,900 on the 83-inch size as part of Samsung’s Super Sunday savings event. At 83 inches diagonally, this OLED TV will instantly become the centerpiece of your home entertainment lineup. It delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant pops of colors and stark contrast points with support for HDR visual standards.

It’s all powered by individual pixels and Samsung’s Neural Quantum processor. The compelling visual experience is paired with a super thin TV with minimal bezels all around. You can also save on the S90C in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes at Samsung directly.