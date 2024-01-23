Wrestlers, analysts give instant reaction to Netflix's massive acquisition of WWE Raw

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD Governing Board hosts work session to deliberate reconfiguration tonight Bradshaw Mountain High School special education student donates toys, blankets, cash to benefit rescue animals Police: Kidnapping ransom scam hitting Prescott Valley Local students asked to pick top themes for new Granite Dells Gateway Park Catch 22 - Day 9: Man wanted on charges stemming from physical altercation Fire contained to garage in Haisley Homestead subdivision of Prescott Steve King announces candidacy for Yavapai County School Superintendent Chino Valley in Brief: ‘A Pizza My Heart’ event is Feb. 8 Prescott Valley in Brief: Stormwater Program Open House slated for Jan. 24 Catch 22 — Day 8: Man wanted for violating probation on drug charges, providing false information to police officer

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Wrestlers, analysts give instant reaction to Netflix's massive acquisition of WWE Raw

Colin Salao
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 3:43 p.m.

After years of resistance, Netflix is finally diving into live sports.

Streamers like Amazon and Apple have invested heavily in live sports properties over the last few years — but Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Free Report has zagged while the rest have zigged, focusing more on hit documentary series like "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "Full Swing."

The company has tested the waters over the last few months on live sports, streaming exhibition matches like "The Netflix Cup," though it had still not pushed in the big bucks to have a consistent live sports property on its platform. Until the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Related: Netflix makes massive bet on live sports ahead of Q4 earnings

Netflix and TKO Holdings Group. announced that WWE Raw will have the exclusive rights to starting in 2025. The 10-year deal gives Netflix exclusive rights to Raw worldwide, and it will start next year in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America. 

The deal, which comes on the morning of Netflix's fourth quarter earnings call, is reportedly worth over $5 billion — though Netflix has the option to exit the deal after five years.

TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro called the a deal a "game changer," while other wrestlers have also reacted on social media to the news.

Cody Rhodes, the face of the WWE2K24 video game, called the deal "outstanding" on X (formerly Twitter).

Outstanding! @WWE 🤝 @netflix https://t.co/W4PHnID6OS pic.twitter.com/URbVZfbKCy

— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 23, 2024

WWE legend and chief content officer Triple H tweeted that the deal "will break new ground."

This partnership is one that will break new ground, and take @WWE to new heights. Thrilled to bring #WWERaw to @Netflix, coming January 2025.

Now we change the game!!!! https://t.co/ridOlqq0Gc

— Triple H (@TripleH) January 23, 2024

And Women's World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley joked by changing the popular "Netflix and Chill" phrase to "Netflix and Wrestle."

Netflix and chi… Wrestle? 🤷🏻‍♀️😈 https://t.co/qiucSpHsKu

— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, experts have also trickled in with their thoughts on X, with LightShed's Brandon Ross calling it an "incredible deal" by the wrestling promotion as it improves global distribution for a significant period of time.

Incredible deal by WWE - future proofing its business and guaranteeing wide global reach. NFLX gets the global ad inventory it needed. $TKO $NFLX

— Brandon Ross (@BrandoLightShed) January 23, 2024

Prominent sports business reporter Darren Rovell looked at the bigger picture with his short commentary, saying that Netflix's foray into live sports could spell doom for Disney and ESPN.

Larger story: The cash on hand that Amazon, Apple and Netflix have, and can spend on rights fees, should scare the hell out of Disney.

Because, given the way ESPN’s programming has gone recently, losing live rights could very well be the end of ESPN. https://t.co/0q9exs8fOp

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 23, 2024

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: