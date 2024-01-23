OFFERS
This tiny vacuum that's 'perfect for little annoying messes' is on sale for just $40 on Amazon

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re tired of lugging around a full-size vacuum for smaller messes or yearning for a compact vacuum you can store in your trunk, we found an excellent deal on a tiny yet mighty machine you can take with you pretty much anywhere.

Anker’s Eufy HomeVac H11 hides tremendous power in a small package, and now it’s just $40 after a 33% discount. It’s been purchased by over 1,000 Amazon shoppers in the last month and boasts over 3,600 five-star ratings.

For just $40, you’re getting an ergonomically designed, lightweight vacuum with an additional crevice tool for tackling hard-to-reach messes, and it’s all backed by a 24-month warranty from the brand. 

Anker Eufy HomeVac H11, $40 (was $60) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This Eufy vac is about the size of a wine bottle and weighs just 1.2 pounds, meaning you can easily take it anywhere your mess may be — or just keep it in your car for easy cleaning. It also comes with its own crevice tool, a washable filter, and a charging cable that gives you 13 minutes of cleaning power on a single charge.

“Just perfect for little annoying messes,” wrote one shopper who called the HomeVac H11 ideal for smaller jobs, adding that it’s a champ at sucking up “crumbs, glitter, peanut shells, stray popcorn, and paper bits.”

This compact vacuum is also plenty versatile thanks to the two tools. The pre-installed main roller is excellent for tackling crumbs on various services, but the crevice tool steals the show with one shopper writing, “it comes with an attachment for the hard-to-get places. Carseats are clean, drawers are clean, [and] baseboards are clean.”

“Hands down needed for every toddler mom, dog owner, or just in general,” the shopper continued before summing it up as the “best gadget.”

With over 3,600 five-star ratings and a laundry list of features, scoring the HomeVac H11 for just $40 is an excellent deal.

