The ‘life-changing’ cleaning gel that shoppers use to make ‘everything look new’ is on sale for just $6 at Amazon

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD Governing Board hosts work session to deliberate reconfiguration tonight Bradshaw Mountain High School special education student donates toys, blankets, cash to benefit rescue animals Police: Kidnapping ransom scam hitting Prescott Valley Local students asked to pick top themes for new Granite Dells Gateway Park Catch 22 - Day 9: Man wanted on charges stemming from physical altercation Fire contained to garage in Haisley Homestead subdivision of Prescott Steve King announces candidacy for Yavapai County School Superintendent Catch 22 — Day 8: Man wanted for violating probation on drug charges, providing false information to police officer Community in Brief: Senior Connection to present ‘Where do I live when I can’t go home?’ City Council to update Prescott’s AED obligations Tuesday

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The ‘life-changing’ cleaning gel that shoppers use to make ‘everything look new’ is on sale for just $6 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone has a few places around their house or in their car that seem impossible to clean. Brooms and vacuums can’t reach every little crack and crevice, so thousands of people are turning to a unique and surprising cleaning solution at Amazon. Oh, and it’s a no.1 bestseller.

The Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel is more versatile than its name might imply, and tons of shoppers are using it for other jobs like cleaning keyboards, vents, and fans. The reusable ball of putty is on sale for just $6 right now and is ideal for ridding hard-to-reach areas of dust, dirt, crumbs, and other debris that can’t be cleaned with any other gadget. All you have to do is glide it across any surface and it’ll pick up everything in its path without leaving behind any residue. Several people went as far as to say it “works like magic” and others claim that it’s “life-changing.” 

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel, $6 (was $9) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The gel can be used over and over again for cleaning various surfaces, but we recommend picking off large debris before placing it back into its jar so it can be used for longer. After each use, simply stretch and reshape the putty to fit back into the jar, and then it’ll be ready for next time. Do not rinse it with water because it can ruin the consistency. Once the gel has become discolored, it’s time for a replacement. Considering a single jar only costs $6 right now, you might want to order more than one since you’ll probably be using it often.

Over 44,000 people have given this cleaning gel a five-star rating, and it’s the top seller in Amazon’s interior care products category. More than 40,000 jars have sold in the past 30 days, and some people own multiple jars because it’s that good.

“I bought a second container of this stuff right after I used it the first time,” one reviewer wrote. “It is so satisfying to get the dirt and crumbs or whatever out of the little cracks and crevices that they get into! It makes everything look new!”

“This gooey substance is absolutely amazing,” another shopper said. “I've used it in my car, on my laptop, my keyboard, my phone, my remotes, even my shoes! It cleaned every one of them like they were new! I bought a jar of this a year ago and it's still cleaning!”

You can use the Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel on practically anything, making it a versatile and incredibly useful cleaning solution for just $6. Follow suit with thousands of other shoppers and see what the hype is all about for yourself. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: