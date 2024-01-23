Ortiz: Friend leaves indelible mark on life

Hello everyone. I hope your week is going well so far.

I am writing to you today in a slightly somber mood. I want to touch on something that happened to me over the past week.

Last Thursday, the day after my previous column came out, a good friend of mine in Kansas passed away from colon cancer. Now, I am not looking for sympathy or anything like that, it is just one of those things that hit me hard and a little weird.

Andy, my friend, was a pillar in the Lawrence, Kansas, music and entertainment scene. For years, his band, Danger Bob, entertained concert goers. The band was known for its catchy yet silly songs, such as “Slow Dance with Boba Fett,” “Just Call Me Ninny” and, one of my personal favorites, “The Hook.” The band was part of the ’90s music scene that brought the likes of Ultimate Fakebook, Frogpond, The Esoteric, Kill Creek, The Get Up Kids, and The Appleseed Cast, just to name a few, to the forefront of the Midwest music scene, and some to international fame.

However, it was people like Andy, how approachable and friendly he was — especially to a kid who was coming up in the music scene at that time — who helped me feel comfortable there, and I would venture to say ultimately helped me become who I am today in entertainment and news.

I first met and really became friends with Andy in the late ’90s/early 2000s while we worked together and frequented our local watering hole called “The Bottleneck,” where we would enjoy a lot of great shows, stories and too many drinks to count.

When he was not playing in the band, he would be hard at work at the local printing press and then you could catch him late at night hosting trivia nights at a few different venues, and for a brief time on the local access TV channel.

I know that I don’t have nearly enough stories about Andy as some of the people back home have, and I will be back there, in Lawrence for a few days, arriving there Wednesday afternoon. I am sure that there will be reunions and talks of him when I visit some of my friends on my short time there, some laughs and some tears, maybe a toast or two in his name.

I think the thing that saddens me the most is the fact that I hadn’t really seen Andy since his band’s reunion show on Oct. 7, 2022, at the historic Liberty Hall. At that time, I never thought that would be the last time I would see or talk to him. Our paths didn’t cross that much in my last few years there, so when I was asked by one of the opening bands of the reunion show, a friend of mine who is in the band The Bubble Boys, if I would photograph the show, I dropped the gig that I was supposed to shoot that night, the Colombian megastar Karol G, to take this opportunity.

It is not very often that someone like Andy comes along and, as I write this, I am watching a video that was recorded and placed on YouTube of that reunion concert, hearing his guitar and seeing Andy’s smiling face, hearing his voice as he sings his songs and talks to the audience. It brings back memories and a tear. I have also been onto his Facebook account and have seen the vast number of people paying their tributes to the guy who we all called a friend, and it makes my heart ache.

Colon cancer is not something that should be thought of lightly. Andy is not the first person that I have known who has been diagnosed with it, and not the only one I have known who has passed from it. As I write this, I realize that I owe a lot more than I thought to people like Andy, and would tell you, dear reader, that if you have any thought or concern that you might have an issue, then don’t wait. Go see your doctor and get it checked out. There are more people out there who care for you and that you mean the world to than you might know.

So Andy, aka Andy Bob, this one is for you. The Hook is coming, and it will follow you home.

Chris Ortiz is the news editor for the Courier. Contact him at cortiz@prescottaz.com.