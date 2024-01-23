New and surprising cities dominate this ranking of top places to eat

While major cities such as New York, Tokyo and London can't be matched by the number of Michelin-starred restaurants, a given place's food scene often comes down to much more than just its haute cuisine.

Looking at everything from the appearance of new trends and flavors to local love for specific restaurants, the restaurant review site Yelp (YELP) - Get Free Report published its annual ranking of the country's top 100 restaurants — and the spots at the top were dominated by both small towns in California and outlier states such as Missouri, North Carolina and Arizona.

The latter state's second-largest city, Tucson, claimed the spot for the top restaurant in the country in 2024. Tumerico, which was opened by James Beard Award semifinalist Wendy Garcia in 2014, already took the top spot for Yelp's regional Top Restaurants in the Southwest last year and quickly developed a cult following among locals for serving plant-based versions of classic Mexican dishes like meat under mole sauce and tacos al pastor.

Miami's Bixbury was one of the places selected for Yelp's 2024 restaurant ranking.

Vegan tacos, fancy regional food and new takes on classics dominate

The top three were rounded out by "noodle heaven" ramen shop Menya Rui in St. Louis and Sunny Side Kitchen, a coastal cafe specializing in grilled sandwiches in California's Escondido.

A total of five restaurants in California landed in the top ten of the ranking. While L.A.'s "Hawaiian comfort food" joint Broken Mouth was chosen as the sixth best restaurant in the country, many of the others on the list were from small towns and suburbs all over the state — GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine in L.A. suburb Covina, Sierra Subs and Salads at the foot of Sequoia National Park and Uncle Af's at the foot of the Santa Monica Mountains in Conejo Valley all landed in the Top 10.

The latter specializes in shaking up classic deli sandwiches with international flavors.

Here is why California dominated the list

"The cheerful locale serves up generously sized, shareable sandwiches with international flavors," reads the ranking. "Yelpers love it on the Super Turkey Sandwich (roasted turkey and Swiss on a baguette) or Chicken Firecracker (chicken breast and marinated bacon with the "perfect amount of heat.")

In terms of flavors, Hawaiian food both in the state itself and other pockets of the country has proven particularly popular this year.

Adela's Country Eatery in Oahu's Kaneohe and Porky's Kaua'i on Kau'ai scored particularly high on the ranking while barbecue joints, sandwich and wrap shops and "elevated" versions of Italian food were some of the other "food trends" to come across multiple restaurants selected for the list.

The fourth place on the list was claimed by Fratellino. The Coral Gables, Fla., restaurant has already landed on several "best of Florida" rankings and is particularly known for an Ossobuco Alla Milanese cooked according to the owner's family recipe as well as the fettuccine, cannelloni, pappardelle made in-house and served with luxury ingredients like truffles.

"The beating heart of Fratellino, Beto is an 'unexpected delight' who typically works the dining room, greeting guests, and recommending dishes," reads the ranking.

