Horse ranch has $11,000 in fencing stolen Area closures coming Feb. 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte Catch 22 - Day 10: Man wanted for probation violation on drug charges After 51 years of fighting, abortion in Arizona comes down to next 10 months What is the future of roads in Chino Valley? Elevate your RC plane flying experience with indoor opportunities Prescott Valley Police close to installing license plate cameras Prescott Valley Food Bank fills in gaps, emergency needs Salad And Go looking to set up shop at Crossroads complex in Prescott Valley HUSD Governing Board hosts work session to deliberate reconfiguration tonight

Netflix / TKO: A Bad Deal??? - The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 7:23 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including the huge TKO /  Netflix deal, D.R. Horton posting mixed results, 3M forecasting a downbeat 2024, and UOA in United Airlines. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about where Jim Harbaugh will land in 2024 and Joel Embiid's 70 point game. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

