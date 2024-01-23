Netflix / TKO: A Bad Deal??? - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including the huge TKO / Netflix deal, D.R. Horton posting mixed results, 3M forecasting a downbeat 2024, and UOA in United Airlines. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about where Jim Harbaugh will land in 2024 and Joel Embiid's 70 point game. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com