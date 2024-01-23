Johnson & Johnson holds 2024 profit forecast steady after solid Q4 earnings

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD Governing Board hosts work session to deliberate reconfiguration tonight Bradshaw Mountain High School special education student donates toys, blankets, cash to benefit rescue animals Police: Kidnapping ransom scam hitting Prescott Valley Local students asked to pick top themes for new Granite Dells Gateway Park Catch 22 - Day 9: Man wanted on charges stemming from physical altercation Fire contained to garage in Haisley Homestead subdivision of Prescott Steve King announces candidacy for Yavapai County School Superintendent Catch 22 — Day 8: Man wanted for violating probation on drug charges, providing false information to police officer Community in Brief: Senior Connection to present ‘Where do I live when I can’t go home?’ City Council to update Prescott’s AED obligations Tuesday

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Johnson & Johnson holds 2024 profit forecast steady after solid Q4 earnings

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 11:54 a.m.

Updated at 7:16 a.m. EST

Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Free Report posted modestly better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday, while reiterating its full-year profit forecast, thanks to solid sales for its psoriasis and cancer therapies.

Adjusted earnings for the three months ended in December were $2.29 a share, down 2.6% from the same period in 2022 but a penny ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast. 

Related: Humana plunges on major health insurance warning; UnitedHealth, CVS tumble

Group revenue, Johnson & Johnson said, slipped 9.7% to $21.4 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates of a $21 billion tally.

Pharmaceutical sales were up 5.4% to $13.72 billion while Medtech sales jumped 13% to $7.67 billion. Consumer health sales were spun off to Kenvue, the group's stand-alone entity, in early 2023.

Johnson & Johnson reiterated that 2024 earnings should come in around $10.55 to $10.75 a share. Operational sales are expected to rise 5% to 6%, suggesting a tally between $88.2 billion and $89 billion. The new figures exclude the impact of Kenvue.

J&J CEO: Entering '24 in 'position of strength'

"Johnson & Johnson’s full-year 2023 results reflect the breadth and competitiveness of our business and our relentless focus on delivering for patients,” said CEO Joaquin Duato. “We have entered 2024 from a position of strength, and I am confident in our ability to lead the next wave of health innovation.” 

Johnson & Johnson shares were marked 0.23% lower in premarket trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $162.10 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month decline to around 5.3%.

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson said it would pay $28 a share in cash for cancer-drug specialists Ambx Biopharma  (AMAM) - Get Free Report, a deal that values the La Jolla, Calif., biotech at around $2 billion.

More Earnings:

Ambrx focuses on so-called antibody drug conjugates, which attack cancer cells from the outside without damaging healthy tissues in the rest of the body. 

The group has used its techniques to target breast cancer and prostate cancer in recent clinical trials and has won fast-track designation for its ARX517 prostate therapy from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: