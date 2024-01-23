Catch 22 - Day 10: Man wanted for probation violation on drug charges

OFFERS
Angelo Randall is 24 years old, 5-feet-9, 200 pounds. He has prior addresses in Camp Verde, Clarkdale and Phoenix. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 23, 2024 7:55 p.m.

It’s Day 10 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Angelo Randall.

On Jan. 29, 2023, Angelo Randall was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a traffic stop officers with the Yavapai Apache Police Department located 400 fentanyl pills and 31 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle that Randall was a passenger in. He was later was found guilty of attempted unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

He placed on probation but has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation. A valid felony arrest warrant with statewide extradition has been issued.

Randall is 24 years old, 5-feet-9, 200 pounds. He has prior addresses in Camp Verde, Clarkdale and Phoenix.

Anyone providing information leading to Randall’s arrest could earn a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

