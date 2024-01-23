Carvana's largest rival exits the online used car business

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Lab-made food cannot be called ‘meat’ or ‘poultry’ Arizona House committee votes Prescott council OKs contract to interview interim city manager candidates First forum hosted for two announced Republican candidates for county superintendent AED seeks $150M, Prescott officials say they acted in good faith Withholding filing and paying obligation deadline approaches Horse ranch has $11,000 in fencing stolen Area closures coming Feb. 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte Catch 22 - Day 10: Man wanted for probation violation on drug charges After 51 years of fighting, abortion in Arizona comes down to next 10 months ‘Night of Class’ is Yavapai College Foundation’s new signature event, Feb. 10

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Carvana's largest rival exits the online used car business

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 8:47 p.m.

It is the end of the road for an ambitious retailer selling used cars online. 

Related: Lincoln's latest luxury cruiser is a Google-powered smartphone on wheels

View the original article to see embedded media.

Online used car retailer Vroom  (VRM) - Get Free Report announced in a statement on Jan. 22 that it will be exiting the space, suspend its buying and selling of cars and will sell off its remaining inventory through wholesale outlets. In addition, the company will begin laying off employees in an effort to save its liquidity.

Vroom CEO Thomas Shortt said in a statement that though the company failed to raise necessary capital in order for it to operate, he is proud to see what the company has achieved over its two-year run. 

"Obviously, we are very disappointed with this outcome," said Shortt. "Two years ago, we set out to build a well-oiled machine, improve unit economics and dramatically improve our customer experience and I believe we achieved those goals," 

Vroom said that its finance arm, United Auto Credit Corporation, will continue to operate, as well as its AI-powered information hub CarStory.

A Carvana vending machine in Daly City, Calif., on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

The Carvana  (CVNA) - Get Free Report rival has been operating in the red for some time. According to a report by Automotive News, Vroom sold only 4,561 cars during Q3 2023, down 29% year-over-year. In the same quarter, the company only made $3,144 per vehicle, down 25% and contributing to a loss of $82.9 million after losing $51.1 million during Q3 2022.

The fall of Vroom marks the second used-car online retailer to fall to financial hard times within the past few months. Another Carvana rival, Shift filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023.

More Automotive:

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: