Why another Hollywood strike may be on the horizon

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Catch 22 — Day 8: Man wanted for violating probation on drug charges, providing false information to police officer City Council to update Prescott’s AED obligations Tuesday Prescott Council expected to make decision on interim city manager this week Governor defends plans to impose caps on prescription drug prices Revised bill on home-cooked foods for sale clears House committee Legacy gift from longtime volunteer funds new Dignity Health Center to treat Alzheimer’s disease, dementia illnesses Blind Brothers Arizona under new ownership Need2Know: Dad’s Backyard Grill now open in Prescott Valley; Bennett Clinic to move to The Crossings Feb. 20; Salad and Go submits plans for restaurant in Prescott Valley United States senator congratulates local watershed coalition on $2.7M grant Quick action by search-and-rescue teams enables safe return of autistic 12-year-old

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why another Hollywood strike may be on the horizon

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 22, 2024 3:10 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Monday, January 22.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are looking to build on Friday’s gains after the S&P 500 notched a fresh record high. Investors are looking ahead to a busy week of economic data on Wall Street with a GDP reading out Thursday and a key inflation report Friday. Wall Street will also be watching for earnings from Tesla, Netflix, and Microsoft, all expected this week.

In other news, 70,000 musicians across the U.S. and Canada are prepared to go on strike. The American Federation of Musicians, which represents members who make music for film, TV, commercials, and other platforms, says it will begin negotiating a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on January 22.

Regarding the potential strike, the president of the A.F.M. said, quote “Our musicians have been facing pay cuts over the last year because of the change of the business model and how our product is distributed.” In the new contract, the union is seeking A.I protections, better health benefits, higher wages, better working conditions, and residual payments for streaming content.

The A.M.P.T.P. responded to the request for a new deal by saying it “looks forward to productive negotiations with the federation, with the goal of concluding an agreement that will ensure an active year ahead for the industry and recognize the value that musicians add to motion pictures and television.”

2023 saw workers from a variety of industries go on strike as employees sought better contracts. Healthcare, carmakers, airlines, and Hollywood all saw thousands of workers hit the picket lines last year.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: