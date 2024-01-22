What's next after Macy's rejected a $5.8 billion takeover bid

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott City Council approves moving forward with grant application for workforce housing plan HUSD to vote on district reconfiguration plan Feb. 27 Arizona GOP boss quits after leaked tape shows him floating a job for Kari Lake to skip Senate race Survey: Prescott residents feel safe, value natural environment MatForce to offer free parenting classes beginning Jan. 30 Catch 22 — Day 11: Man wanted for probation violation on pandering charges Joel Hughes, subject of Catch 22 Day 8, captured Catch 22 Day 6 fugitive Armando Juan Gamez now in custody Breaking: Prescott Valley Police on scene of multi-vehicle accident near Valley View Drive Lab-made food cannot be called ‘meat’ or ‘poultry’ Arizona House committee votes

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

What's next after Macy's rejected a $5.8 billion takeover bid

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 22, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Monday, January 22.

Related: Iconic retailer rejects multibillion-dollar takeover bid

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks were in the green to close out today's session. The Dow closed up 138 points, the Nasdaq closed up three-tenths of a percent, and the S&P closed two-tenths of a percent higher. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit all-time highs during intraday trading.

Investors will be paying close attention to a slew of economic data and corporate earnings reports due out this week. Wall Street will be looking for any hints into the Federal Reserve’s next move. As of now, markets are pricing in a 50 percent chance of interest rate cuts in March.

In other news, struggling retailer Macy’s turned down an offer that would have taken the company private. In December, Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management offered to buy Macy’s for $5.8 billion, but the retailer rejected the deal, saying it “lacks compelling value.”

However, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette didn’t close the door on a possible sale, saying the company will continue to be "open to opportunities that are in the best interests of the company and all of our shareholders.” Arkhouse, for its part, is not dismissing the idea of making a deal with Macy’s, saying it sees potential for a new offer if it’s able to look further into the retailer’s books.

Macy’s, which has been in operation since 1858, has seen its stock plunge by more than 70 percent from its high of $73 a share in 2015. Since then, the company has had to close roughly 300 stores, almost one-third of its locations. And just last week, it announced it was laying off more than 2,000 employees. The company now operates around 500 Macy’s locations, as well as about 150 Blue Mercury stores, and 55 Bloomingdales, as well.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: