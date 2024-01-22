What's next after Macy's rejected a $5.8 billion takeover bid

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Monday, January 22.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks were in the green to close out today's session. The Dow closed up 138 points, the Nasdaq closed up three-tenths of a percent, and the S&P closed two-tenths of a percent higher. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit all-time highs during intraday trading.

Investors will be paying close attention to a slew of economic data and corporate earnings reports due out this week. Wall Street will be looking for any hints into the Federal Reserve’s next move. As of now, markets are pricing in a 50 percent chance of interest rate cuts in March.

In other news, struggling retailer Macy’s turned down an offer that would have taken the company private. In December, Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management offered to buy Macy’s for $5.8 billion, but the retailer rejected the deal, saying it “lacks compelling value.”

However, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette didn’t close the door on a possible sale, saying the company will continue to be "open to opportunities that are in the best interests of the company and all of our shareholders.” Arkhouse, for its part, is not dismissing the idea of making a deal with Macy’s, saying it sees potential for a new offer if it’s able to look further into the retailer’s books.

Macy’s, which has been in operation since 1858, has seen its stock plunge by more than 70 percent from its high of $73 a share in 2015. Since then, the company has had to close roughly 300 stores, almost one-third of its locations. And just last week, it announced it was laying off more than 2,000 employees. The company now operates around 500 Macy’s locations, as well as about 150 Blue Mercury stores, and 55 Bloomingdales, as well.

