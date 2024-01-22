TikTok users double down on a major health concern involving Stanley cups

From fist fights, to Target stampedes, bullying and now shoplifting, the Stanley cup craze appears to grow more chaotic every week as the drinkware brand climbs up the ladder of popularity. The viral drinkware brand Stanley, which is most famous for its Tumbler insulated cups, is now facing another boost in its popularity, but this time it’s for what’s inside of the cup.

A trend that started in 2023 is now continuing in 2024 where users on TikTok are testing their Stanley cups for lead using at-home testing kits.

It all started in May last year when a video gained traction on TikTok where a user filmed herself testing her Stanley cup for lead with an at-home testing kit called LeadCheck. The test involved her putting a yellow liquid on the bottom of the outside part of her Stanley cup, if the liquid turned pink, then it is positive for lead. In the video, the liquid turned pink showing that the cup tested positive.

“What we need to do is advocate that all of the lead be removed from kitchenware, especially items that might be used by a child,” said the woman in the video after she tested the cup. “There's no excuse for there to be lead in an item like this.”

Then, another video, which has since been removed, was posted on the platform in August, this time going viral with millions of views, where a woman tested a Stanley cup, which she had purchased for her 3-year-old, for lead using an at-home testing kit. After swabbing the bottom center of the cup, it appeared to test positive as the cotton swab with the testing liquid turned pink.

Soon after the video made rounds on social media, a wave of TikTok users began hopping on the trend showing their positive and negative test results after swabbing the inside and outside of their Stanley cups for lead.

As the trend started to take over TikTok in late 2023 and seep into 2024, Stanley recently responded to the lead poisoning allegations while speaking to WCNC Charlotte where it said that “no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product.”

“We seal our vacuum insulated stainless steel products with an industry-standard pellet that includes some lead,” said Stanley. “The pellet is completely enclosed by a stainless-steel cover, making it inaccessible to consumers.”

Lead exposure can be toxic to an individual’s body, especially for children which can damage their brain and nervous system, causing hearing and speech issues, learning disorders, etc. For adults, it can cause kidney issues, heart problems, high blood pressure and other issues.

