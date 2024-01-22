OFFERS
This new iPhone stand is a game changer for video calls and recording — and you can preorder it now

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: January 22, 2024 10:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sure, I saw a glare-free OLED TV and an AI robot designed for the home at CES 2024, but I’m walking away most impressed by Belkin’s latest iPhone accessory. It’s essentially a powered stand and mount that unlocks a secret feature built into your iPhone—assuming it’s running iOS 17.

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro might become the next big necessity for content creators and folks who take frequent video calls. In short, the stand connects with your iPhone’s cameras and moves your phone to always keep you in the shot, allowing the camera to rotate up to 360 degrees and pan automatically wherever you move.

Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is up for preorder now at $180 and begins shipping in February. Read on for my first impressions. 

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, $180 at Belkin

Get It.

We've seen powered mounts and stands designed for iPhones before, but an option has never made it this exceptionally simple. Other options have been costly or require an app, but this is just a stand that will make filming videos much more compelling.

To account for the $180 price, Belkin's packed a lot of tech into this iPhone mount, including an integrated motor that runs quietly during filming (so you don’t ruin the video with background noise, naturally). It doubles as a 15-watt MagSafe charger with a lengthy cable and wall plug included in the box. The integrated battery, which is charged via USB-C, lasts for five hours, according to Belkin.

When I first saw the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, I tapped my iPhone to the stand, which quickly paired via NFC, and then placed it onto the MagSafe mount. I tapped the button on the stand and fired up the camera app. Much to my delight, it identified me in the frame and locked in, with the iPhone now automatically following me as I moved around the demo space. 

@jakekrol

I mean how cool is @Belkin Inc’s latest #iphoneaccessory? The #autotrackingstandpro turns your #iphone into a dynamic cameta thag always keeps you in the frame. #iphone #iphonecamera #mount #stand #360degree #pan #tilt #iphoneaccessories #ces #ces2024 #belkin #CapCut

♬ original sound - The preppy three🌸 https://www.tiktok.com/@jakekrol/video/7323056428451663147

Whether I jumped up or squatted down, the iPhone’s camera was able to follow me as the Auto Tracking Stand Pro rotated and even tilted the phone up and down. It all simply worked seamlessly. Since it integrates with Apple’s software—aka the DockKit standard—you can also use the stand to record a video directly in Instagram and TikTok, or hop on Facetime, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or even a Slack call.

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is as much an elegant wireless charger for your desk as it is a tool for creating content at home, at an event, or even out in the wild since it's battery-powered.

Whether you're recording the next viral TikTok dance or presenting on an important video call, it can spin around or pan and tilt to keep you in the shot. If you're already sold, you can preorder it now and be one of the first to get it when it ships in February.

Get It.
