The mopping robot vacuum Amazon shoppers say 'saves so much time' is at its lowest price in history

Whether you despise cleaning or just don’t have the time for it, practically everyone can benefit from a robot vacuum cleaner, especially when it doubles as a mop. If you’ve been holding off on buying a new machine, now is the time to buy while one of the most popular models at Amazon is at its lowest price ever.

The iRobot Roomba Combo j5 is currently on sale for just $299, a 50% discount from the original $600 price. This is the lowest price it has ever been, according to Amazon’s price tracker camelcamelcamel, so don’t hesitate to add one to your cleaning closet before the deal ends.

Order now and you’ll save over $300 on an all-in-one machine that does the dirty work for you even if you’re not home. Download the iRobot Home app on your iOS or Android device to schedule cleanings, set no-mop zones, see alerts, battery life, and more. It’s compatible with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant to activate voice commands, so you can start a session without even lifting a finger.

The Roomba j5 uses a four-stage cleaning system to pick up everything in its path including hair, dust, dirt, and debris that you might not have known was even there. The slim design maneuvers under and around furniture, but it also has a camera that detects and avoids obstacles like stairs, toys, cords, and even pet waste.

What makes this machine unique is that it can be used as a traditional robot vacuum with the vacuum bin installed, but can easily transform into a vacuum and mop combo by switching to another bin that comes with its own mop pad. It’ll automatically vacuum and mop all at once unless an area is specifically noted as a no-mop zone in the iRobot Home app. In that case, it’ll only vacuum to ensure carpets stay dry.

Unlike a lot of similar models, this vacuum and mop can run for up to 180 minutes (three hours) on a single charge, which means it’s ideal for cleaning large spaces no matter if it's carpets or hard floors.

Over 3,400 people agree that this advanced cleaning tool deserves five stars, and several reviews said that it leaves floors “spotless” after just a few minutes. Other shoppers raved that it “saves so much time.”

“I have not found any battery-operated stick vacuums that come close to doing as good a job as the Roombas for pet hair,” one person said. “With three dogs tracking in mud and dirt, it does an excellent job of keeping my floors looking good if used every day.”

“I'm not sure how I ever lived without one of these remarkable devices,” another shopper wrote. “We have three dogs and two cats. Lots of tile and wood floors. I never sweep anymore. I simply vacuum the bedrooms and let ‘Rosie’ do her job on the rest.”

There’s no telling how long this incredible deal will last, so we suggest adding the iRobot Roomba Combo j5 to your cart for just $299 sooner rather than later.