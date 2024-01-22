Pet of the Week: Willie (Catty Shack)

Willie was found with a group of nine kittens, who were his siblings and cousins, and two moms who were sisters. He was brought into foster for the Catty Shack in July 2023. Willie is a beautiful med/long-hair orange tabby boy with white markings and the fluffiest tail you’ve ever seen. While initially shy, he will warm up to you for pets and for a string toy. He was born May 15, 2023.

If interested in this handsome boy kitty, you can inquire through cattyshackrescue.org. You can also visit Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.