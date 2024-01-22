Pet of the Week: Tank (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Tank, an approximately 1.5-year-old male German Shepherd mix. Tank was brought in to the shelter as a stray, but an owner never came for him, so he is now up for adoption. We are not sure how Tank is with other dogs at this time so a meet and greet with any other dogs will be necessary prior to adoption. Tank is still young and has a lot of energy so he will need someone who is able to get him plenty of exercise and who is willing to work on basic obedience training with him. Tank has a microchip, is neutered and is up to date on his Rabies, DAPP, and Bordetella vaccinations.

If you are interested in meeting Tank, call the shelter to set up an appointment today at 928-636-4223, ext. 7!

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.