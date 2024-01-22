Pet of the Week: Samson (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Samson is the cutest 3-year-old with black, white and gray long hair. He is sweet, friendly and likes brushing. Samson was found living in a culvert, with one-half of his tail gone due to a coyote injury. He is now safe and looking for his forever home. The perfect home would be a quiet home with no dogs.

To meet Samson, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.



To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.