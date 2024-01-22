Pet of the Week: Ringo (United Animal Friends)

If you would like a playful and affectionate companion to join your family, look no further than Ringo. Having an outgoing personality, Ringo loves human interaction and gets along great with other dogs. The charismatic 37-pound Cattle Dog mix is full of joyful energy and athleticism. He is the ideal size for both indoor snuggles and outdoor adventures. This 8-month-old youngster can be a bit too enthusiastic for small kids, but older kids would be a perfect match. Intelligent and friendly, Ringo is ready to start a new life with you!

If you would like to adopt Ringo, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button on his page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.