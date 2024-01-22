$NS Spikes On Sunoco Buyout - The Rebel's Edge

Join Pete Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Sunoco's decision to buy NuStar Energy, Gilead's bad news regarding their new lung cancer treatment, ADM booting their CFO, and Upstart continuing to make waves with AI. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about what wins in the playoffs and how the Bears should handle their #1 draft pick. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com