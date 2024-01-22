Las Vegas Strip casino brings on huge rock band residency

Over the past couple of years, the Las Vegas Strip has hosted openings for superstar headliners in their first residencies ever in Vegas.

U2 opened its first Las Vegas residency at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) - Get Free Report Sphere at The Venetian Resort on Sept. 29, 2023, for its U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere 25-show residency. The band expanded it to 36 shows, then extended it even further by adding four final shows on the residency for an even 40 dates. U2 on Dec. 4 added the last shows on Feb. 23, 24, March 1 and March 2.

Popular singer Katy Perry on Nov. 4, 2023, closed her first residency Katy Perry: Play at Resorts World Las Vegas after performing over 50 shows that debuted Dec. 29, 2021. Perry was one of the original headliner acts to perform at the 5,000-seat Resorts World Theater, along with Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

One of the biggest superstar singer residencies to debut on the Las Vegas Strip recently was Adele's “Weekends With Adele” at the Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace, originally planned for every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16, 2022. She had to cancel those shows, however, as members of her crew contracted Covid-19 and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

Adele continues residency through first half of 2024

Adele finally opened her 24-show residency on Nov. 18, 2022 and added 10 shows to the engagement for a total of 34. Then in March 2023, Adele extended her Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum for 34 more dates, running from June 16, 2023, to Nov. 4, 2023.

But 68 dates were not enough for Adele. She wanted an even 100, so she extended the engagement by 32 more dates from Jan. 19, 2024, through June 15, 2024, at the Colosseum. Adele said on her website that these would be "the final shows."

Brandon Flowers, who leads the Las Vegas star rock band The Killers, reportedly said he saw Adele's performance at her residency and was impressed. He was so pleased with the venue that he wanted to bring his band to the Colosseum for a residency.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during Forecastle Music Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 13, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) Stephen J&period Cohen&solGetty Images

The Killers plan Vegas residency

The Killers are checking off a big item on their bucket list as they have signed on for their first-ever residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip beginning in August 2024, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The Killers, who hail from Vegas, reportedly had been hinting last fall that they were open to doing a Las Vegas residency and it turns out they were serious. The band is expected to open their eight-show residency on Aug. 14 and close the engagement on Labor Day Weekend 2024, sources told the Review-Journal. Tickets are expected to go on sale for a presale on Jan. 25 and for the general public on Jan. 26 through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

The residency arrives for the 20th anniversary of the release of the band's first album "Hot Fuss," which included The Killers' hits "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me." The band also had great success with their hits "When We Were Young," released in 2006, and "Human," released in 2008.

