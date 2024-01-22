OFFERS
Catch 22 - Day 9: Man wanted on charges stemming from physical altercation

Monday, Jan. 22
Catch 22 - Day 9: Man wanted on charges stemming from physical altercation

Originally Published: January 22, 2024 7:13 p.m.

It’s Day 9 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Gregory Strahl.

On May 9, 2023, Gregory Strahl was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend in the 7700 block of Sundance Road. When deputies arrived they located the victim with fresh blood over her eyebrow. After the physical altercation Sthal burned some of the victim’s property in a fire pit and stole the victim’s vehicle.

On two separate occasions Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Sthal, but he fled from, driving recklessly in the stolen truck, at high rates of speed. Deputies were not able to locate Sthal in the following days, and a valid felony arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.  

Stahl is 51 years old, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. His whereabouts are unknown. At the time of this incident, he had an address in Temecula, California.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Sthal could earn a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

