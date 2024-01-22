A Southwest traveler is going viral after being mistaken for Snoop Dogg

With more than a dozen top 10 song hits over a 30-year career and an estimated net worth of $160 million, Snoop Dogg is unlikely to travel in economy on a budget airline.

But last week, a Southwest (LUV) - Get Free Report flight attendant found internet fame (and some mockery) after mistaking a regular traveler for the best-selling rap artist on a flight to Florida's Fort Lauderdale and coming up to him for a photo.

"Maaaannnn these ppl taking pics of my cuzin [sic] because they said he look like Snoop Dogg," Timothy Graham wrote overtop of a video of a tall African American traveler wearing large dark sunglasses getting up to pose for a photo with a woman in a red Southwest flight attendant uniform. He also put a short clip of Dr. Dre's "Nuthin’ But A 'G' Thang" song playing over the clip (the song lyrics mention that "Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr. Dre is at the do.")

Flight attendant mistakes passenger for Snoop Dogg: 'You make me feel so short!'

"You make me feel so short!" the flight attendant is also heard saying in the video.

The video, which was picked up by multiple parody accounts and even reshared by the real Snoop Dogg himself, was viewed millions of times on different accounts. The Southwest flight attendant, whose name is Chrissy Lofton, even posted a photo on her Instagram (META) - Get Free Report account with the caption that she "had Snoop Dogg on my flight into Fort Lauderdale today" and that the rapper "is the sweetest."

Lofton kept the photo up even after going viral and receiving thousands of comments informing her of her mistake due to the entertainment it aroused.

"lol the pic is cute but it's not Snoop Chrissy," wrote one Instagram user.

"I hope you get to meet the real one one day" wrote another. A few days after the faux Snoop Dogg video went viral, Lofton posted another video of a different traveler playing the trombone on a plane as "more entertainment on one of my flights."

The real Snoop Dogg has been eying some major business moves

Born in 1971 as Calvin Broadus Jr., Snoop Dogg rose to prominence through viral rap songs like "What's My Name" and "Drop It Like It's Hot" but has recently undertaken a number of business ventures.

In 2015, he founded the hedge fund Casa Verde Capital and has been putting money toward fledgling companies in the cannabis industry as numerous states moved to legalize and the business sector exploded. He has also been an early investor into tech giants such as Reddit, Klarna and Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report.

While that venture ultimately proved unsuccessful, Snoop Dogg also tried to buy the NHL team the Ottawa Senators in 2023. A partnership between the rapper and stove producer Solo Stove was also dubbed the "best ad of the year" last year.

Snoop Dogg has also been appointed NBC's "Special Correspondent" for the 2024 Olympic Games taking place in Paris in the coming summer after some of his commentary of the 2021 Olympics alongside comedian Kevin Hart generated "tens of millions of views."