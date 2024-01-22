A LinkedIn pro explains why you are looking to change jobs

Many people often ponder their day-to-day experiences juggling the nuances of navigating their interactions with family, friends and jobs.

With regard to their careers, a large number of workers are looking around for new opportunities. If you are one of them, you are not alone.

In fact, a recent LinkedIn (MSFT) - Get Free Report study revealed that a surprisingly high number of people are actively searching for new roles.

In an exclusive interview with TheStreet from the New York Stock Exchange, LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill offered some thoughts on the subject.

Host J.D. Durkin got straight to the point with a comment and a question.

"According to a recent study that you and your colleagues did over at LinkedIn, 85% of us workers are looking to switch roles — switch jobs entirely — here in this new year, 2024," Durkin said. "Why are we seeing that kind of shift?"

McCaskill explained how he views the situation and says the time might be now.

"Listen, 85% are considering a new opportunity in the new year. Part of that is just because people have been sheltering in place for the last two years," McCaskill said. "We've seen so much economic uncertainty. We've come out of the pandemic. But people are really saying to themselves, 'Why do I feel underpaid?' to, 'I feel like this is a good time to move.' Is there ever a good time to move? Now is go time."

A group of workers are seen in a conference room discussing business. LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill talked to TheStreet at the New York Stock Exchange about people choosing to change jobs. Getty Images

McCaskill addresses market uncertainty

The LinkedIn expert talked further about conditions in the workplace that are fueling the sentiment of employees to check around for other opportunities. He also issued a warning.

"That's what we're seeing. And I think that all of the uncertainty in the market in terms of the economy has not deterred people from wanting to take that next step," he said. "Here's the deal, though. It's going to be incredibly competitive."

Durkin asked McCaskill about what he sees regarding trends in the marketplace.

"Some of the roles and opportunities that we're seeing are things like that are revenue drivers: chief growth officer, people that are driving revenue from a marketing standpoint, people who are analysts that can take a look at the business and see where are our gaps, where our opportunities. All of those things really, really matter," he said.

"So think about the parts of the business that actually are driving money. Most of those folks are going to be really at a good pole position for getting hired," McCaskill continued. "So that could be marketing and all of those things, but also looking at industries, too, that can be very resilient in economic uncertainty."

Government jobs and retail are a part of the equation

McCaskill suggested looking in areas some people don't regularly consider for growing their careers.

"Government agencies are really great. So we're looking at work in government," he said. "A lot of times retail can be very resilient — health care, very resilient no matter what."

He also had some strong words about technology jobs.

"Thinking about information and technology, you might say, 'But I keep hearing about all of these layoffs in tech.' Are you really telling me that technology is hot?" he asked.

"Absolutely," McCaskill said. "What we're seeing in the market is that the market is stabilizing. Tech is actually up 12% in December from where it was last year. So we're seeing a stabilization. Don't let the headlines fool you."

McCaskill talked further about fields workers should be considering.

"Go one step deeper. There are some great opportunities out there in the market. And of course, you know, the headlines often times focus on a handful of key consolidated companies, the household names," he said. "But that's not necessarily representative of all tech jobs, all social media jobs or whatever it is, even if they get a lot of attention, right?"

"So just because a tech company may be laying off workers, you can still get great tech jobs in other industries. Hospitality is hiring for tech," McCaskill added.

"Your skills are highly transferable. We can't just think about the jobs and roles for us as just about that particular industry. Look across other industries. There's gold out there."

