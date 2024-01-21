Universal Studios set to drop key Disney-owned theme park property

Universal Studios Florida and Disney World compete for the same theme park customers. Walt Disney and Comcast have a massive rivalry but they also have multiple partnerships.

It's a confusing relationship where Universal's theme parks in Florida have the rights to a number of Marvel characters including Spider-man and the X-Men. That deal, which grants right in perpetuity to those very popular characters, was made before Disney bought Marvel.

That has created a very odd situation where Disney World cannot use some of Marvel's most-popular characters, but it retains rights to properties that Universal Studios Florida has not used. That's why the Mouse House was able to add a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster to Epcot, but it can't bring a Spider-man ride to its Florida theme parks.

Marvel is not the only Disney property licensed by Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios. The two companies also have a long-standing deal for where Universal licenses "The Simpsons" from Disney for use in both its Florida and California theme parks.

That deal, which predates Disney buying 20th Century Fox's television assets expires in 2028, according to multiple media reports. There are signs, however, that Universal Studios may not wait that long to move on from the beloved sitcom family.

Disney owns "The Simpsons," but Universal has theme park rights.

Universal Studios may drop 'The Simpsons'

There have been signs over the past few years that Universal Studios intends to drop "The Simpsons" before 2028. Comcast has not commented on its plans to do that, but the main ride in the land, at least the Florida version, has not been updated or repaired.

Some of the screens at the Universal Studios Florida version of "The Simpsons Ride" could use a refresh. Theme Park Tourist, shared some key signs that Universal may be preparing to move on from the long-running sitcom family.

"Earlier this week a now-deleted social media post claimed that Universal Studios Florida had stopped hiring ride operators for The Simpsons Ride, specifically with all new hires for park operations now being trained elsewhere. While we can't confirm the authenticity of this report specifically, it seemingly backs up another report from Orlando Park Stop, which says a closure could happen as early as this year," the theme park site reported.

In theory, the two companies could negotiate an early end to their deal because Disney would like to use "The Simpsons" in its own parks. The characters would certainly fit the theme at Disney's Hollywood Studios which has space available for expansion.

Universal bets big on its own IP

Universal Studios has been building a third theme park in Florida, Epic Universe. That park will lean heavily on the company's intellectual property including its major partnerships.

That will include a third instance of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" as well as Florida's first "Super Nintendo World." Comcast does not own either of those franchises but has long-term deals to use the popular properties in its theme parks.

Epic Universe will also include a land based on Universal's classic monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein, and Wolf Man. That's a big bet on characters that have not performed well in films in recent years as Universal tried and failed to launch its "Dark Universe" answer to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's expected that Epic Universe will also include a land built around the company's "How to Train Your Dragon" The theme park giant has not confirmed any sections of the new theme park except for "Super Nintendo World."

In general, both Disney and Universal have gotten more secretive about when and what new rides will open in order to stop people from delaying a visit in order to wait for a new ride.