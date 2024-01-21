The diamond industry's biggest competitor has nothing to do with jewelry

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City Council to update Prescott’s AED obligations Tuesday Prescott Council expected to make decision on interim city manager this week Governor defends plans to impose caps on prescription drug prices Revised bill on home-cooked foods for sale clears House committee Legacy gift from longtime volunteer funds new Dignity Health Center to treat Alzheimer’s disease, dementia illnesses Blind Brothers Arizona under new ownership Need2Know: Dad’s Backyard Grill now open in Prescott Valley; Bennett Clinic to move to The Crossings Feb. 20; Salad and Go submits plans for restaurant in Prescott Valley United States senator congratulates local watershed coalition on $2.7M grant Quick action by search-and-rescue teams enables safe return of autistic 12-year-old Catch 22 — Day 7: Woman sought for probation violation on burglary, drug charges

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Jan. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The diamond industry's biggest competitor has nothing to do with jewelry

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 21, 2024 5 p.m.

The diamond industry has faced a number of challenges in recent years from the impact of COVID-19 on demand as well as the ongoing struggle to maintain market share. Edahn Golan, diamond industry analyst and Managing Partner at Tenoris, joined TheStreet to discuss how market factors continue to shape the dynamics of the diamond industry.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: What are some of the biggest challenges currently facing the diamond industry?

EDAHN GOLAN: First of all, we are looking at a loss of market share, which is to my feeling is a temporary stage. One of the biggest competitors is travel. Travel is expensive. And sometimes people will still prefer to buy jewelry over traveling. I don't think it's a big alternative. It's not an important alternative. But at the end of the day, I think people will still prefer traveling even if they need to spend less on travel. 

And the other element is how do you present to the market a product that now has two very different characteristics. One is natural, which will remain higher priced with everything that goes with it. So it's say luxury and something that we can strive for. And on the other hand, there's something that is in theory just the same, but it has a depreciating value. But buying a bigger size is very easy. And that sort of, it's a clash that is a clash that will need to be resolved in a very clear way in the mind of consumers or you will lose them.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: