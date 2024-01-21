Dave Ramsey has straight talk on a money move that can't wait

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Catch 22 — Day 8: Man wanted for violating probation on drug charges, providing false information to police officer City Council to update Prescott’s AED obligations Tuesday Prescott Council expected to make decision on interim city manager this week Governor defends plans to impose caps on prescription drug prices Revised bill on home-cooked foods for sale clears House committee Legacy gift from longtime volunteer funds new Dignity Health Center to treat Alzheimer’s disease, dementia illnesses Blind Brothers Arizona under new ownership Need2Know: Dad’s Backyard Grill now open in Prescott Valley; Bennett Clinic to move to The Crossings Feb. 20; Salad and Go submits plans for restaurant in Prescott Valley United States senator congratulates local watershed coalition on $2.7M grant Quick action by search-and-rescue teams enables safe return of autistic 12-year-old

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Jan. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Dave Ramsey has straight talk on a money move that can't wait

Jeffrey Quiggle
Originally Published: January 21, 2024 8:41 p.m.

For many people, the time and effort it takes to manage finances can at times be startling.

There is a lot involved in simply dealing with logistics such as paying bills on time, being smart about spending and practicing the willpower to save money when and where necessary.

But personal finance personality Dave Ramsey says it's more than just an equation. Emotions are involved as well.

Related: Dave Ramsey has blunt words on what to do with your money now

The sentiment around money and finances is only amplified for those who decide to own their own businesses.

"Doing what you love, on your own terms, while making your own income and setting your own hours ... Yep, the idea of starting your own small business sounds pretty great," Ramsey wrote on his company's website. "Instead of job searching, you can make the most of your talents, passion and mission right away by offering people services and products through your business. But when you start thinking about all the nitty-gritty details, your dream of starting a business can quickly feel overwhelming."

Besides a general idea of what products or services small business owners plan to sell, they also need to consider realities such as schedules, budgets, pricing, policies and partnerships.

A business owner is seen typing on a computer keyboard. In an exchange with a woman seeking his advice, radio host Dave Ramsey suggests ways to collect money from a client who is also a friend.

Shutterstock

Relying on partners and clients can present difficulties

People who run their own businesses frequently find themselves dealing with partners and clients for services or finances. This fact can present some emotional difficulties when friends are involved.

A woman recently contacted Ramsey to ask for advice on how to deal with a situation along these lines.

"My husband and I have run our own small business for nearly 10 years," wrote the woman, identifying herself as Melissa, according to an email forwarded to TheStreet by Ramsey Solutions. "Our largest client, who is also a friend, is almost three months behind on the bill. He has always been good in the past about paying on time, but we work on a 30-day payment period. Can you give us any advice on how we should handle this?"

Ramsey approached the issue with a word of caution.

"In my mind, there's no reason to level accusations or make threats in a situation like this. There are personal dynamics involved, and my guess is he's probably not trying to outright cheat you," Ramsey wrote.

The bestselling author and radio host put himself in the advice-seeker's shoes and imagined how he would handle the situation if it were his business.

"If it were me, I'd go to his office or ask him out to lunch, and then have a friendly sit-down talk," Ramsey wrote. "Listen to what he has to say about being so far behind with his bill, but at the same time you need to let him know that you can't function as his bank. You're a small business, and you need your money. Some kind of understanding and agreement have to be reached."

Making a reasonable request

Ramsey suggested a way to begin the process of ensuring that the friend catch up on his payments.

"For starters, a fair request would be asking him to help things along by trying as best he can to get current on his bill as soon as possible," Ramsey wrote. "At the very least, he needs to do something to reduce the amount owed within 10 days."

"You've provided services for him, and you're owed money that's long past due, so there's nothing wrong with this," he continued. "I'd also establish an understanding that once he's caught up on the past due amount that all payments for services going forward will be due within 14 days after delivery."

Ramsey acknowledged that even this reasonable approach might create some tension.

"Now, he may not like this. If he pushes back too hard, you may have to switch to a cash-only basis with payment due on delivery," he wrote. "If it were me, and he didn’t like any of these options, I'd politely suggest he take his business elsewhere."

The personal finance expert explained that this sort of occurrence is fairly common and he reiterated the point that asking for money that is owed to you is simply a part of doing business.

"Like I said, he's probably not a bad guy, just another small business person who's disorganized," Ramsey wrote. "That's not an uncommon thing. But you definitely need to correct this behavior before it gets any further out of hand. You've got a business and a livelihood to think about, too!"

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: