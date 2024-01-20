Obituary: Walter Ervin Shafer

Walter Ervin Shafer passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, after struggling to recover following a hospitalization for COVID-19. He was 96, the age to which his mother lived and that he had long said he wanted to reach.

A loving husband and devoted father, Walt is survived by his four children: Steve (Kathy), Kevin (Karen), Kent (Nancy) and Margie Bellamy (Fredric); grandchildren: Jessica, Kyle, Scott, Jacob, Jessica and Rachel; and great-grandchildren are Jaden, Kylie, Evelyn, Trevor, Charlie, Neal, Drew and Jack.

The oldest of four children, Walt was born on Oct. 31, 1927 in Sargent, Nebraska. Growing up on a farm and raising cattle in Nebraska taught Walt the value of hard work, the practical skills of building and repairing, and a love of gardening, all of which he applied and enjoyed throughout his life. To leave the dust bowl for health reasons, Walt’s family left farming for a while to live in Texas before returning to farming in Arkansas. Before leaving Arkansas, Walt graduated from high school a year early so that he could begin Arizona State College (now NAU) when his family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona to open a saw mill. There he graduated with a degree in chemistry and also met his future wife, Lois Grace Burman.

Following Walt’s army service, he and Lois married on Sept. 20, 1952. After beginning their life together in Mesa, Arizona in 1958, they moved to Prescott, Arizona with their three small boys. There, Walt and Lois bought into the ownership of Harmon Meat Packers for a few years, where Walt applied his experience of raising and selling cattle. He used to say that as a kid he wanted to be a cattle auctioneer, and one of his favorite songs was “The Auctioneer”. In 1961 their family was complete with a baby girl, with Prescott as their beloved lifelong community and hometown. Walt loved Prescott, saying he knew as soon as he and Lois arrived, it was where they belonged.

Always industrious, in addition to meat-packing, Walt engaged in a variety of ventures in his life, including large appliance sales at Sears, raising chinchillas, and later owning and maintaining many rental properties in Prescott.

His degree in chemistry led him to become a science teacher in 1967, and he earned his master’s degree in Education in 1971. In his distinguished 30-year teaching career, he taught earth and physical science at Prescott Junior High School and Prescott High School. He was a patient, organized, good-natured teacher who was well-liked by his students. He was always gratified to see former students around town and hear about their accomplishments. To them, he was always fondly and respectfully “Mr. Shafer.”

Throughout his years of teaching, Walt amazingly had the time and energy to purchase and maintain several rental properties around Prescott. Walt was a kind landlord, helping his tenants when they struggled. He simply saw it as being a good Christian. As the owner and landlord of his rental properties, Walt kept busy, as he always liked to be his entire life, applying the resourceful repair skills he learned as a kid on the farm.

In later life he was able to build the tool shop of his dreams where he spent countless hours working on projects with his family and friends, using his wonderful collection of tools. Known for his handyman skills, Walt enjoyed teaching his children problem-solving and repair skills.

Throughout their life together Walt and Lois enjoyed traveling. They visited Europe, Mexico, Canada and 47 U.S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska. Walt was an accomplished amateur photographer who loved taking photos on their trips, and he always had a lovely slide show to show the family after each vacation.

A dedicated Christian, Walt was active in Hillside Church of God from the time he and Lois made Prescott their lifelong hometown. He taught Sunday School, served on the Board in various positions, and enjoyed the monthly Men’s Breakfast meetings. He believed in community service and belonged to Kiwanis Club and Lions Club, holding leadership positions in both. Walt’s cherished memories of growing up on a farm compelled him to grow a grand vegetable garden every year and plant countless trees over the years. A gentle, decent and generous man who was kind to all, Walt was an inspiration and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 2:30 p.m., at Hillside Community Church of God, 937 Ruth Street, Prescott, Arizona.

