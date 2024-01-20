Obituary: John (Jack) S. Stanton

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Blind Brothers Arizona under new ownership Need2Know: Dad’s Backyard Grill now open in Prescott Valley; Bennett Clinic to move to The Crossings Feb. 20; Salad and Go submits plans for restaurant in Prescott Valley United States senator congratulates local watershed coalition on $2.7M grant Quick action by search-and-rescue teams enables safe return of autistic 12-year-old Catch 22 — Day 7: Woman sought for probation violation on burglary, drug charges Construction impacts intersection on Glassford Hill Road at Highway 69 Prescott seeks new applications for multiple boards, committees, commissions Asylum seekers face new requirement to find their own interpreters Roe is gone, but Arizonans still join abortion opponents marching in D.C. Catch 22 — Day 6: Man wanted for failure to comply with probation

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Jan. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: John (Jack) S. Stanton

John (Jack) S. Stanton. (Courtesy)

John (Jack) S. Stanton. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 20, 2024 8:03 p.m.

Prescott, AZ/Madison, WI — John (Jack) S. Stanton passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2024.

Born May 6, 1935 in the small tourist town of Kilbourn, Wisconsin, to Alta (Stowell) and Edward Stanton. Kilbourn was soon renamed to the Wisconsin Dells. Jack and his siblings were raised with jobs every summer from selling popcorn to renting bicycles. When Jack was old enough, he worked for the family businesses, the Riverview Boat company, as a riverboat guide, the Hiawatha Bar, and his father’s Standard filling station.

Jack graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and then the University of WI-Madison with an electrical engineering degree. He married Sharon Smith and had three children. His career was spent primarily at Mead & Hunt and later at Marshall Erdman and Associates. Jack retired to Prescott Valley, Arizona with his partner Annette Olson.

Jack is preceded in death by his son, Patrick, siblings Tom Stanton, Audrey McMullen, Nancy Van Dinter, Bill Stanton, and his long-time companion, Annette Olson.

He is survived by his children: Tim (May) Stanton, Angela (Ed) Tyler; daughter-in-law Joann Stanton; grandchildren: Joe Stanton, Tia Stanton, Kevin Tyler, Kristi (Adam) Weimerskirch; great-granddaughter Clara; daughter-in-law Joann Stanton; and sister Mary (Tom) Finnel.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jack’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: