Obituary: John (Jack) S. Stanton

Prescott, AZ/Madison, WI — John (Jack) S. Stanton passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2024.

Born May 6, 1935 in the small tourist town of Kilbourn, Wisconsin, to Alta (Stowell) and Edward Stanton. Kilbourn was soon renamed to the Wisconsin Dells. Jack and his siblings were raised with jobs every summer from selling popcorn to renting bicycles. When Jack was old enough, he worked for the family businesses, the Riverview Boat company, as a riverboat guide, the Hiawatha Bar, and his father’s Standard filling station.

Jack graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and then the University of WI-Madison with an electrical engineering degree. He married Sharon Smith and had three children. His career was spent primarily at Mead & Hunt and later at Marshall Erdman and Associates. Jack retired to Prescott Valley, Arizona with his partner Annette Olson.

Jack is preceded in death by his son, Patrick, siblings Tom Stanton, Audrey McMullen, Nancy Van Dinter, Bill Stanton, and his long-time companion, Annette Olson.

He is survived by his children: Tim (May) Stanton, Angela (Ed) Tyler; daughter-in-law Joann Stanton; grandchildren: Joe Stanton, Tia Stanton, Kevin Tyler, Kristi (Adam) Weimerskirch; great-granddaughter Clara; daughter-in-law Joann Stanton; and sister Mary (Tom) Finnel.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jack’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.